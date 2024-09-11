How full is your Aberdeen school? Harlaw Academy one of four over capacity

Four Aberdeen schools are currently over capacity, with more pupils than the buildings are deemed suitable for.

And a further 17 are near their maximum roll.

Harlaw Academy has 1,075 pupils, despite capacity sitting at 1,008.

St Machar Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School and Braehead School are also over capacity.

City education chiefs warned last year that overpacked Aberdeen schools could soon have to split siblings up due to a lack of space.

You can find out how full your Aberdeen school is by searching for it in our table below.

Other schools above 90% capacity in the latest statistics released by the Scottish Government are:

Ashley Road School

Bridge of Don Academy

Brimmond School

Broomhill School

Bucksburn Academy

Cults Academy

Cults Primary School

Danestone Primary School

Dyce Academy

Ferryhill School

Forehill School

Hanover Street School

Hazlehead Academy

Kaimhill Primary School

Mile End School

Skene Square School

St Joseph’s RC School

The capacity of a school is based on the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2023.

The Aberdeen schools with the lowest school roll to capacity ratio are Countesswells School (60.7%), Culter School (70.9%), Seaton School (71.1%), and Northfield Academy (71.8%).

Countesswells School opened to great fanfare in April 2023. And Northfield Academy has made huge strides in the last year or so, as Education Scotland recognised signs of progress at the previously troubled school.

Low school rolls are less of a problem in Aberdeen than in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland.

