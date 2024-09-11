How full is your Moray school? Lossie and Elgin High School among four nearing capacity

Four Moray schools are currently near capacity, as they approach the maximum number of pupils that the buildings are deemed suitable for.

The school rolls at Bishopmill Primary School, Lossiemouth High School, Elgin High School and St Gerardine Primary School are all sitting at over 90% of capacity.

You can find out how full your Moray school is by searching for it in our table below

At the other end of the scale, eight Moray schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

Those which are less than half full are:

Botriphnie Primary School – 18 pupils (36% of capacity)

Findochty Primary School – 58 pupils (38.7%)

Glenlivet Primary School – 16 pupils (38.1%)

Portgordon Primary School – 43 pupils (34.4%)

Portknockie Primary School – 67 pupils (44.7%)

Rothes Primary School – 80 pupils (43%)

St Sylvester’s RC Primary School – 95 pupils (42.4%)

Tomintoul Primary School – 29 pupils (38.7%)

The capacity of a school is based on the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2023.

Moray Council has said it wants to reduce the number of schools it has so it can invest in improving a smaller number of buildings.

Official are currently conducting an expansive consultation examining the future of every school in the region.

Senior officials have already said the programme will lead to a “reduced estate” through a mix of new builds, mergers and closures.

However, they have stressed that educational benefits for pupils will be the priority throughout.

At Elgin High School, meanwhile, temporary classrooms were approved last year to alleviate overcrowding.

See the fullest schools where you are in the chart below

Click here to find out how full your school is in: