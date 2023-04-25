Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School

The £20.5million building will act as a community hub for the area.

By Cameron Roy
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The new £20.5million Countesswells School was officially opened in Aberdeen today.

Pupils, parents, staff and Aberdeen City councillors gathered to celebrate the opening of the new school building.

Countesswells, is a new town on the western edge of Aberdeen,developed by housebuilding tycoon and former Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne.

The school has been built to allow capacity for the 600 homes already built on the site, and another 2,500 are expected in the next few years.

Pupils were allowed inside to see the modern surroundings firsthand at the opening event which also included a tree-planting ceremony.

It will be able to accommodate 434 pupils and a further 60 early learning and childcare places.

Councillors Martin Greig and Jessica Mennie with Countesswells pupils at the official opening. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The building will also serve as a hub for the community by allowing access to facilities at the end of the school day via its outdoor learning and 3G all-weather pitch.

Troubles during construction history

During construction, Countesswells pupils attended the former Hazlewood School in the city – three miles away.

Morrison Construction won the contract for the school and work on the site began in November 2021.

The project was managed by the city council and its partner Hub North Scotland.

The school has been under construction since November 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But the Countesswells project has been placed in some danger following the collapse of Countesswells Development Limited (DCL) in December 2021.

Initially priced at £25million, the new primary was in jeopardy amid a disagreement between Aberdeen City Council and the construction firm over how much the Stewart Milne-owned business was putting towards the building.

The collapse caused questions to be asked about the whole Countesswells project.

But despite the disruption, the school has now been delivered one month early.

‘Real asset’ for growing Countesswells

Aberdeen City Council’s education and children’s services convener Martin Greig said: “I am delighted to officially open the new school today and to meet some of the pupils who will benefit from this wonderful setting which will really enhance their learning experience.

“The school will also become a focal point and a real asset for the growing Countesswells community allowing as it will, access to facilities beyond school opening hours.”

Councillors Martin Greig and Jessica Mennie with Countesswells pupils at the tree-planting. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Vice-convener Jessica Mennie, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to take part in the opening of Countesswells School with its first pupils and to mark the occasion with the special planting of a tree the growth of which will reflect the growth of the new school on its journey serving the community.

“Seeing at first hand the impressive facilities in the school and the joy of the children here today has made for a wonderful event.”

Countesswells is the first of two new primary schools being delivered for Aberdeen City Council by Hub North Scotland with Morrison Construction as its main contractor.

The new Torry Primary School and Community Hub is currently under construction and is due to be completed later this year.

Established in 2011, Hub North Scotland comprises of 16 public sector organisations and works on delivering community-based infrastructure projects across the north of Scotland.

The playground at Countesswells School. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Contractors ‘extremely proud’ of building

Mike Bruce, managing director of Morrison Construction building North East, said: ‘It’s very satisfying to see all the hard work of our team and our local subcontractors being so well received.

“We are extremely proud of the high-quality learning environment that we’ve played our part in delivering, and seeing the smiles and excitement amongst all the pupils today makes all our efforts worthwhile.’

Ewen Fowlie, operations director for Hub North Scotland, said: “Countesswells has been a brilliant school project and the result is a fantastic building which has been completed early and defect-free. It will be a popular landmark for generations to come as this community continues to grow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Schools

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…
harlaw academy inspection
Harlaw Academy 'improving' following weak rating by Education Scotland inspectors
A 'very pleasant shock': Aberdeenshire Council have reversed their decision to mothball Largue School.
Parents celebrate as Largue School saved from chopping block
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: April 24
Parents are fighting to save Largue School, which is set to be mothballed by Aberdeenshire Council.
Largue School parents accuse Aberdeenshire Council of 'jumping the gun' on mothballing
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: April 17
Not all bad: Despite limited resources and a deprived catchment area, plenty of Northfield pupils are thriving. Image: Tim Allen
Parents and pupils leap to defence of Northfield Academy after year plagued with issues
Gaming addiction can cause psychological, physical and financial misery, and is a fast-growing problem.
My child is addicted to video games - what do I do?
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers 'breaking down' amidst abuse from pupils
4
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
Christine Wilkie has released a new book called From Barbados to Banffshire looking at her family history. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire resident launches book detailing secret family history with links to slavery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]