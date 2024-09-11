How full is your Highland school? Millburn Academy one of six over capacity

Six Highland schools are currently over capacity, with more pupils than the buildings are deemed suitable for.

And a further 12 are near their maximum roll.

Millburn Academy in Inverness has 1,290 pupils, but a capacity of 1,195, while Craighill Primary School is 61 pupils over capacity, making it Highland’s fullest school at 140.7% of capacity.

Other schools currently running over capacity include Croy Primary School, Lochardil Primary School, Beauly Primary School, and Knockbreck Primary School in Tain.

Others above 90% capacity in the latest statistics released by the Scottish Government are:

Avoch Primary School

Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar

Carrbridge Primary School

Charleston Academy

Dalneigh Primary School

Dingwall Primary School

Glenurquhart Primary School

Inverness Royal Academy

Kinmylies Primary School

Kirkhill Primary School

Newtonmore Primary School

Wick High School

The capacity of a school is based on the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2023.

Many schools well below capacity

At the other end of the scale, many Highland schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

As many as 64 schools in the region are running below 50% of capacity.

Durness Primary School has only two pupils, despite capacity for 48.

St Columba’s RC Primary School in Caol near Fort William is only 10% full, with 15 pupils, while Edderton Primary School is 12.5% full with just six pupils.

Meanwhile at Millburn Academy, there are fears that overcrowding could get worse.

In October 2023, Highland councillors approved plans for 165 new homes on the south side of Inverness.

This will impact Millburn Academy, as well as Milton of Leys Primary School which is projected to exceed 90% of capacity within the next four years. Local residents had raised concerns over a lack of school places.

