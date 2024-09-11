How full is your Aberdeenshire school? Kemnay Academy one of three over capacity

Three Aberdeenshire schools are currently over capacity, with more pupils than the buildings are deemed suitable for.

And a further 15 are near their maximum roll.

Kemnay Academy has 993 pupils, despite capacity sitting at 730.

Alford Academy and Foveran School are also over capacity.

You can find out how full your Aberdeenshire school is by searching for it in our table below

Others above 90% capacity in the latest statistics released by the Scottish Government are:

Alford Primary School

Auchnagatt School

Banchory Academy

Clerkhill School

Crombie School

Ellon Primary School

Hillside School

Insch School

Logie Durno School

Meldrum Academy

Mintlaw Academy

Portlethen Academy

Strathburn School

Westhill Primary School

Whitehills School

The capacity of a school is based on the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2023.

Several schools well below capacity

At the other end of the scale, many Aberdeenshire schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

Those with the lowest school roll as a percentage of capacity are Largue School (18%), Tyrie School (18.3%), Kinneff School (20%), and Crathie School (21.3%).

In all, 32 schools in Aberdeenshire are less than half full.

Parents at Largue School fought a successful campaign to save the school last year amid fears it would be mothballed.

Meanwhile at the other end of the scale, Kemnay Academy head teacher Kyle Scott admitted to The P&J earlier this year that the school is “a very crowded place”.

He added: “The school deal incredibly well with it. They’re being incredibly creative and I would say quite strategic in how they’re using this building as best they possibly can, and maximising the spaces we have.”

See the fullest schools where you are in the chart below

Find out how full your school is in: