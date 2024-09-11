How full is your Aberdeenshire school? Kemnay Academy one of three over capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools
Schools

How full is your Aberdeenshire school? Kemnay Academy one of three over capacity

Search our table to find out how full your primary or secondary school is. Calum Petrie
Calum Petrie
Kemnay Academy is the most overcrowded school in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kemnay Academy is the most overcrowded school in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Three Aberdeenshire schools are currently over capacity, with more pupils than the buildings are deemed suitable for.

And a further 15 are near their maximum roll.

Kemnay Academy has 993 pupils, despite capacity sitting at 730.

Alford Academy and Foveran School are also over capacity.

You can find out how full your Aberdeenshire school is by searching for it in our table below

Alford Academy is at 104.7% of capacity. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Others above 90% capacity in the latest statistics released by the Scottish Government are:

  • Alford Primary School
  • Auchnagatt School
  • Banchory Academy
  • Clerkhill School
  • Crombie School
  • Ellon Primary School
  • Hillside School
  • Insch School
  • Logie Durno School
  • Meldrum Academy
  • Mintlaw Academy
  • Portlethen Academy
  • Strathburn School
  • Westhill Primary School
  • Whitehills School

The capacity of a school is based on the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2023.

Several schools well below capacity

At the other end of the scale, many Aberdeenshire schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

Largue School has the lowest occupancy rate in Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Those with the lowest school roll as a percentage of capacity are Largue School (18%), Tyrie School (18.3%), Kinneff School (20%), and Crathie School (21.3%).

In all, 32 schools in Aberdeenshire are less than half full.

Parents at Largue School fought a successful campaign to save the school last year amid fears it would be mothballed.

Meanwhile at the other end of the scale, Kemnay Academy head teacher Kyle Scott admitted to The P&J earlier this year that the school is “a very crowded place”.

He added: “The school deal incredibly well with it. They’re being incredibly creative and I would say quite strategic in how they’re using this building as best they possibly can, and maximising the spaces we have.”

See the fullest schools where you are in the chart below

Find out how full your school is in:

More from Schools

Harlaw Academy is the most over capacity school in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How full is your Aberdeen school? Harlaw Academy one of four over capacity
Lossiemouth High School is the fullest secondary school in Moray, ahead of Elgin High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How full is your Moray school? Lossie and Elgin High School among four nearing…
Millburn Academy in Inverness is the most over capacity school in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How full is your Highland school? Millburn Academy one of six over capacity
Moray Council school closures collage
Protest songs, public marches, parent pressure: A history of Moray school closure proposals and…
Find the date and time for every National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exam using our searchable table. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish exam timetable 2025: When will you sit your exams?
Kemnay Academy
Kemnay Academy dad rails against SQA amid Higher History exam marking controversy
2
Trips to cities like Barcelona are nice, but not at the price some schools are asking. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Cost of school Activities Week an unfair burden on parents
Head teacher Claire McGonigal said she acted after a 'groundswell of opinion' from both parents and staff that mobile phones were becoming too much of a distraction in school. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Grantown Grammar School mobile phone ban has reduced bullying and improved pupils' social skills,…
Readers had strong views on mobile phone use in schools, as head teachers are given the power to ban them. Image: Shutterstock
Should mobile phones be banned in schools? Readers weigh in
6
smiling pupil at international school aberdeen
Would your child thrive at an international school?

Conversation