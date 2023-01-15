Temporary building to ease overcrowding at Elgin High School, new purpose for Lossie bookies and approved Findhorn sanctuary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Moray.

Happy new year, happy new modular classrooms.

Here, you can read about approved plans to rebuild Findhorn Foundation’s sanctuary which was destroyed in a fire.

And a former bookies in Lossiemouth could be transformed into a cafe.

But first, we look at approved plans to install a two-classroom modular unit to ease overcrowding at Elgin High.

More details on each of these applications are below.

APPROVED: Temporary classrooms

Earlier this week, planning chiefs gave the green light for temporary classrooms to be installed at Elgin High School to ease overcrowding.

The two-classroom modular unit will hold 66 pupils and two full-time staff.

Permission has been granted for three years.

Why is it needed at Elgin High School?

Elgin High School, which opened in October 2017 following a £30m investment, initially began with a roll of around 600 pupils.

The new facility replaced the old building, which was described as being in the worst state of any school in Scotland.

The new Elgin High is capable of coping with up to 825 pupils.

But more recently, it emerged there are now 848 children at the secondary school, with the number expected to reach almost 900 over the next five years.

Last year at a meeting of the full Moray Council, members agreed to buy the unit to ease the situation.

The move was sparked by an increase in the number of pupils with additional support needs who are schooled at Elgin. Also, more children than predicted arriving from new housing developments in the catchment area.

There are proposals for an extension to the school that will increase capacity to over 1,000, but that is not expected to be built for another four years.

SUBMITTED: From bookies to cafe

The transformation of a former bookies into a cafe is being proposed.

This change of use is proposed at the former Ladbrokes on 23 Pitgaveny Street.

CM Design is representing B Harris in the application to breathe new life into the building.

Closure due to online gambling boom

Entain, who own both Ladbrokes and Coral, previously said that customers betting through its smartphone apps and websites were up 50% as users shifted online during the pandemic.

It led to many store closures across the UK including the Lossiemouth one.

APPROVED: Sanctuary rebuild

The Findhorn Foundation’s plans to rebuild their sanctuary which was burned down in a devastating fire will go ahead.

The charity will build a new building which will seat just under 100 people.

The space will be designed to fully accommodate weddings, christening, sacred

dance and other gatherings.

What happened with the fire?

On April 12, 2021, flames destroyed the community centre and main meditation sanctuary.

Only charred supporting pillars and an external staircase remained of some of the oldest landmarks on the park.

It caused £400,000 of damage.

The wooden hexagonal community centre building was home to large communal lunches and dinners with residents, shared Sunday singing sessions and workshops.

Meanwhile the original sanctuary which opened in April 1968 was at the heart of the community.

Back in August, we revealed their £260,000 plans to rebuild the building which was destroyed in a fire.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk