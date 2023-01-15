Temporary building to ease overcrowding at Elgin High School, new purpose for Lossie bookies and approved Findhorn sanctuary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Temporary building to ease overcrowding at Elgin High School, new purpose for Lossie bookies and approved Findhorn sanctuary

By Sean McAngus
January 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Elgin High School extra building approved to ease overcrowding.
Elgin High School extra building approved to ease overcrowding.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Moray.

Happy new year, happy new modular classrooms.

Here, you can read about approved plans to rebuild Findhorn Foundation’s sanctuary which was destroyed in a fire.

And a former bookies in Lossiemouth could be transformed into a cafe.

But first, we look at approved plans to install a two-classroom modular unit to ease overcrowding at Elgin High.

More details on each of these applications are below.

APPROVED: Temporary classrooms

Elgin High School. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Earlier this week, planning chiefs gave the green light for temporary classrooms to be installed at Elgin High School to ease overcrowding.

The two-classroom modular unit will hold 66 pupils and two full-time staff.

Permission has been granted for three years.

Why is it needed at Elgin High School?

Elgin High School, which opened in October 2017 following a £30m investment, initially began with a roll of around 600 pupils.

The new facility replaced the old building, which was described as being in the worst state of any school in Scotland.

The new Elgin High is capable of coping with up to 825 pupils.

A picture of Elgin High School, which is getting extra classrooms
Temporary classrooms will be brought in to ease overcrowding at Elgin High School.

But more recently, it emerged there are now 848 children at the secondary school, with the number expected to reach almost 900 over the next five years.

Last year at a meeting of the full Moray Council, members agreed to buy the unit to ease the situation.

The move was sparked by an increase in the number of pupils with additional support needs who are schooled at Elgin. Also, more children than predicted arriving from new housing developments in the catchment area.

There are proposals for an extension to the school that will increase capacity to over 1,000, but that is not expected to be built for another four years.

SUBMITTED: From bookies to cafe

Former Ladbrokes in Lossiemouth. Image: Google Maps

The transformation of a former bookies into a cafe is being proposed.

This change of use is proposed at the former Ladbrokes on 23 Pitgaveny Street.

CM Design is representing B Harris in the application to breathe new life into the building.

Closure due to online gambling boom

Entain, who own both Ladbrokes and Coral, previously said that customers betting through its smartphone apps and websites were up 50% as users shifted online during the pandemic.

It led to many store closures across the UK including the Lossiemouth one.

Ladbrokes and Coral closed down lots of shops as people flock to online gambling throughout lockdown.

APPROVED: Sanctuary rebuild

The Findhorn Foundation’s plans to rebuild their sanctuary which was burned down in a devastating fire will go ahead.

The charity will build a new building which will seat just under 100 people.

The space will be designed to fully accommodate weddings, christening, sacred
dance and other gatherings.

 

What the new sanctuary could look like at Findhorn Foundation.
Drawing impression of what the inside of new sanctuary could look like.

What happened with the fire?

On April 12, 2021, flames destroyed the community centre and main meditation sanctuary.

Only charred supporting pillars and an external staircase remained of some of the oldest landmarks on the park.

It caused £400,000 of damage.

Front page after devastating fire.

The wooden hexagonal community centre building was home to large communal lunches and dinners with residents, shared Sunday singing sessions and workshops.

Meanwhile the original sanctuary which opened in April 1968 was at the heart of the community.

Back in August, we revealed their £260,000 plans to rebuild the building which was destroyed in a fire.

Old sanctuary which was burned down.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Editor's Picks