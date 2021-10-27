‘Joseph legend’ will make special appearance when classic show arrives in Aberdeen

A “Joseph legend” – the show’s original West End Narrator who starred opposite Philip Schofield and Jason Donovan – will be back in the spotlight when the iconic musical arrives in Aberdeen next year.

Olivier Award-nominated Linzi Hateley will make a special appearance in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at His Majesty’s Theatre from June 28 to July 2, having reprised the iconic role at the London Palladium over the summer.

She will join acclaimed rising star Jac Yarrow as he dons the famous coat in a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s smash musical for a UK tour.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive, Jane Spiers said: “Linzi is a Joseph legend so to have her in Aberdeen as part of this production is incredible.

“Jac is a real rising star, and with these two at the helm, this production will delight long-time fans and newcomers alike.”

Jac Yarrow caused a sensation as Joseph

Linzi is returning to the role of the Narrator, having first starred in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1991 opposite Jason Donovan and Phillip Schofield at the London Palladium – for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

She is also a Theatre World Award winner and has starred on Broadway, in the West End, with the RSC, and at the National Theatre.

Jac Yarrow caused a sensation when he made his professional stage debut playing Joseph, following in the footsteps of a line of stars who have previously played the title character.

His portrayal of Joseph won him unanimous acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination, with his rendition of Close Every Door To Me regularly stopping the show with standing ovations.

How to get tickets to see Joseph at HMT

The show’s producer Michael Harrison said: “After two sensational runs at the London Palladium, I am delighted to bring this joyous show to His Majesty’s Theatre next summer as Joseph prepares to unite audiences and spread happiness across the UK.

“Jac Yarrow has wowed audiences and critics with his spectacular debut and I am delighted to reveal that Linzi Hateley is confirmed to return to her role as Narrator when we perform in Aberdeen having delivered a delightful dose of nostalgia to audiences at special performances of Joseph at the London Palladium this summer. GO! GO! GO! JOSEPH!”

The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…