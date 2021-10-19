Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Explainer: Which shows and gigs will I need a Covid passport for in Aberdeen?

By Scott Begbie
October 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
How are venues responding to the Covid passport rules?

With Scotland’s Covid passport scheme now enforceable by law many shows and gigs in the north-east will require audience members to show proof of being double-jabbed.

However, it is not a blanket requirement for every event, so arts and entertainment venues are already advising people which shows and gigs will need a vaccine certificate and which won’t.

Here’s a look at what’s involved.

What are the rules around Covid passports for entertainment venues?

Everyone over the age of 18 must show – if asked – they have had both doses of the vaccine before they are allowed entry to certain venues and events. These include:

  • Nightclubs and “analogous venues”.
  • Adult entertainment venues.
  • Unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, even if some are seated.
  • Unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people.
  • Any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.
Covid passports aren’t needed at theatres like HMT, the Tivoli and Aberdeen Arts Centre.

What does it mean for theatres like His Majesty’s, the Tivoli and Aberdeen Arts Centre?

The vaccination certificate requirements do not apply to these theatres under the guidelines.

More information on Covid safety measures at HMT can be found here,  info for the Tivoli can be found here and for Aberdeen Arts Centre can be found here.

What does it mean for P&J Live?

The venue says the new rules will affect a number of events being staged there, including all consumer exhibitions.

covid passport
Some shows and events will need a Covid passport for entry to P&J Live.

A spokesperson said: “We have listed event specific entry information against each of our events on our website. For example – Deacon Blue has a standing element, so ticketholders will be asked to show proof of vaccination. We will ask ticket holders to have their Covid pass ready on phones or on a hard copy print out to scan at the point of entry.”

Upcoming events where vaccine passports WILL be required at P&J Live are:

  • Love Touring Expo: November 4 to 7
  • Madness: December 2
  • Deacon Blue: December 18
  • Simple Minds: April 5

More Covid entry and safety measures at P&J Live can be found here.

Which shows will be covered by the new rules at the Music Hall?

What does it mean for the Music Hall?

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “(The legislation) applies to events with a standing audience and more than 500 people in attendance and so we will asking audiences at certain shows at the Music Hall and Lemon Tree to provide vaccine certification in order to gain entry.

“We encourage everyone to check our Keeping You Safe page on our website for all the details about your visit to our venues, the shows in which vaccine certification is required, and information on all the measures being taken to keep people safe.”

Upcoming Music Hall shows listed as requiring a vaccine certificate include:

  • The Snuts: October 27
  • The Waterboys: October 28
  • Public Service Broadcasting: November 6
  • Peat & Diesel: November 20
  • Shed Seven: November 25
  • UB40:  November 27
  • Paul Weller: November 30
  • The Charlatans: December 20
  • The Stranglers: January 27

More information on Covid measures for the Music Hall can be found here.

covid passport
The Lemon Tree is welcoming back live performances.

What does it mean for The Lemon Tree?

Upcoming Lemon Tree shows listed as requiring a vaccine certificate include:

  • The Magic Gang: October 20
  • Ward Thomas: November 18
  • Sleaford Mods: November 19
  • Big Country: November 26
  • The Lathums: December 6
  • Martin Kemp: January 7
  • Frank Turner: January 28

More information on Covid measures for the Lemon Tree can be found here.

