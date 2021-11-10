Singer Colin Clyne ready to shine in triumphant return to The Blue Lamp

Singer-songwriter Colin Clyne is taking a different approach to his gig at the Blue Lamp on Friday – he’s looking forward to it.

“I think my mindset has changed on this because I used to get quite tetchy about these things and a little bit uptight,” said the acclaimed Aberdeen-based blues and roots artist, explaining how he often felt before a concert.

“But I’ve had time to reflect on these things and decided I’m just going to start enjoying playing. So I’m actually really looking forward to doing what I do, which is basically parking my backside on a seat and singing songs.”

And what’s not to look forward to? After all, it marks a return to what the Stonehaven-born musician describes as his favourite small venue in all of Scotland.

Colin Clyne’s first Blue Lamp headline gig

“The Blue Lamp has such a great atmosphere, the rustic interior of it is just brilliant,” he said.

This Friday’s gig is special though. It will be the first time Colin has headlined the Blue Lamp.

“It’s been a couple of years since I played there last and this is actually my first headline show there. Previously, it was as a support act,” said Colin, who has recently played a couple of smaller live venues.

This is his first major gig since lockdown stopped his touring in its tracks. After taking a break from music for about four years, Colin plunged back into live performance at the end of 2019.

“I had two or three gigs at the end of 2019 – one of them happened to be a support slot at The Blue Lamp. I was thinking ‘right I’m all set for 2020, I have tours, I have festivals, I’m ready to go’ and then obviously none of that happened (due to the pandemic).”

Drawing from his rich back catalogue

For his triumphant return to The Blue Lamp, Colin is drawing from his rich back catalogue, including the acclaimed albums he recorded during his 10 years making music in America – Doricana and The Never Ending Pageant.

“I’ve got a selection of old songs, a selection of old, old songs, a selection of old, new songs, a selection of new, new songs, a few covers and I’ll do all the new singles I did over the last year or so,” he said.

In that rich mix will be some brand new songs, never heard before, which he will debut in front of The Blue Lamp audience. These are the songs he hopes will make it onto the acoustic EP he is planning for the new year, to be followed by an album.

Also in the mix will be his poignant ballad, Within Hindsight, which garnered critical acclaim, radio airplay and a new band of fans after it was released earlier this year, along with a haunting video.

How to get tickets for Colin Clyne’s gig

“I played it at a gig in Nairn and it is one of those songs where it just kept the room in silence. When you get that sort of reaction, you know it’s a good sign.”

Colin, who will be supported at The Blue Lamp by north-east singer-songwriter Alannah Moar, hopes he isn’t the only one who will enjoy his gig.

“I think we’re going to have a good atmosphere. The thing about live for me is it’s quite an intimate thing. I just want to connect with the songs and put them across in a way that we can capture that mood, that atmosphere, and make it a shared experience.”

You can get tickets for Colin Clyne at The Blue Lamp on Friday here

