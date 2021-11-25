Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Metal legends Machine Head to play the Lemon Tree and Ironworks

By Scott Begbie
November 25, 2021, 1:16 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 2:03 pm
Metal legends Machine Head will play intimate gigs in Aberdeen and Inverness ahead of a European arena tour.

Machine Head, one of the biggest heavy metal bands in the world, will warm up for their European arena tour – including Wembley – by playing intimate gigs at the Lemon Tree and Ironworks.

The US band, who have 1.4 million followers on Facebook alone, made the surprise announcement on social media, prompting a frenzy of comments from north and north-east fans ahead of next year’s dates.

In a statement headlined “head cases of Scotland”, Machine Head said: “You really didn’t think we’d miss you out on our upcoming UK/EU tour did you?

Machine Head will go on to play a European arena tour after their Electric Happy Hour warm-ups.

Machine Head ‘stoked’ for intimate gigs

“We’re absolutely stoked to announce that we’ll be landing upon your shores before the Vikings and Lionhearts tour kicks off with not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE extra special Electric Happy Hour warm-up shows.”

As well as Ironworks in Inverness on September 2 and The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on September 4, they will play Fat Sams in Dundee, the Liquid Room in Edinburgh and Garage in Glasgow in September next year.

The band also said: “It’s your chance to see Machine Head up close in intimate venues that are guaranteed to be bonafide sweatbox ragers.”

They predicted tickets for the intimate gig would be snapped up when they go on sale at 9am on Friday November 26.

Fans were clearly delighted at the news, taking to Twitter with comments such as “Never thought I’d be trying for tickets to see Machine Head at the Lemon Tree”.

Machine Head sell-out stadiums around the world.

How to get tickets for Machine Head

After the warm-up gigs, Machine Head will go on to play their European arena tour, including just four dates in England, including Wembley, alongside fellow heavy metal outfit, Amon Amarth.

Formed in California in 1991, Machine Head pioneered the new wave of American heavy metal and have millions of followers around the world, regularly selling out stadiums wherever they play.

Tickets for Machine Head at the Lemon Tree will be on sale at aberdeenperformingarts.com and for Ironworks at ironworksvenue.com

