Metal legends Machine Head to play the Lemon Tree and Ironworks

Machine Head, one of the biggest heavy metal bands in the world, will warm up for their European arena tour – including Wembley – by playing intimate gigs at the Lemon Tree and Ironworks.

The US band, who have 1.4 million followers on Facebook alone, made the surprise announcement on social media, prompting a frenzy of comments from north and north-east fans ahead of next year’s dates.

In a statement headlined “head cases of Scotland”, Machine Head said: “You really didn’t think we’d miss you out on our upcoming UK/EU tour did you?

Machine Head ‘stoked’ for intimate gigs

“We’re absolutely stoked to announce that we’ll be landing upon your shores before the Vikings and Lionhearts tour kicks off with not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE extra special Electric Happy Hour warm-up shows.”

As well as Ironworks in Inverness on September 2 and The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on September 4, they will play Fat Sams in Dundee, the Liquid Room in Edinburgh and Garage in Glasgow in September next year.

The band also said: “It’s your chance to see Machine Head up close in intimate venues that are guaranteed to be bonafide sweatbox ragers.”

They predicted tickets for the intimate gig would be snapped up when they go on sale at 9am on Friday November 26.

Fans were clearly delighted at the news, taking to Twitter with comments such as “Never thought I’d be trying for tickets to see Machine Head at the Lemon Tree”.

How to get tickets for Machine Head

After the warm-up gigs, Machine Head will go on to play their European arena tour, including just four dates in England, including Wembley, alongside fellow heavy metal outfit, Amon Amarth.

Formed in California in 1991, Machine Head pioneered the new wave of American heavy metal and have millions of followers around the world, regularly selling out stadiums wherever they play.

Tickets for Machine Head at the Lemon Tree will be on sale at aberdeenperformingarts.com and for Ironworks at ironworksvenue.com