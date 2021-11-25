Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Young Don Evan Towler commits his future to Aberdeen

By Paul Third
November 25, 2021, 1:18 pm
Evan Towler, centre, has signed a new deal with Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/07/2021
Evan Towler, centre, has signed a new deal with Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/07/2021

Aberdeen defender Evan Towler has signed a contract extension to remain at Pittodrie until 2024.

The 16 year-old, who is captain of the under-18 team, has been with the Dons youth academy for more than a decade.

The defender, who turns 17 on Christmas Eve, said: “I am so pleased to have signed a new deal that will help take me to the next stage of my career.

“It is very reassuring to know that I will be at Aberdeen for at least the next few years, and hopefully a lot longer.

“I have trained with the first team a couple of times this season. You have to be ready for the standard.

“It gives you a taste of it and come away knowing that every part of your game needs to get better – touch, pace, technique, strength. Everything needs to go up a few levels.

“I have enjoyed this season with the under-18’s but I enjoy every game.

“We have had a few disappointing results recently after starting the campaign so well, but I am sure we will have a strong second half to the season and we have a big game against St Mirren in the SFA Youth Cup on Friday.”

Development phase manager Barry Robson believes the teenager has all the qualities to progress at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen coach Barry Robson.

He said: “I am really pleased for Evan. He is 100% deserving of his new deal. He shows that determination and willingness to get better every day.

“Even over the last four or five months, the improvement in him is incredible across all aspects of his game – the technical side, his speed, his strength has really improved.

“A lot of the other young players in the youth academy can look at that and see the improvement in him in that short space of time.

“It is all through sheer hard work and wanting to improve as a player and as a person.

“He has a big future ahead of him.”

Steven Gunn, director of football added: “We’re delighted that another of our emerging talents has committed his long-term future to the club.

“Our commitment to developing a visible pathway to the first team for local talent is central to what we want to achieve on the pitch, and we look forward to seeing how Evan progresses over the next few years.”

