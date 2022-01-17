Top 10 feel-good films to watch on Blue Monday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today is Blue Monday – officially the most depressing day of the year. So if you need a little pick-me-up, check out our list of top 10 feel-good films.

With post-Christmas blues kicking in and two weeks till the next paycheck, many may not be having the best of days on January 17.

So make some popcorn, curl up on your sofa and watch one (or more) of our top ten heartwarming films which are guaranteed to make you feel a little better this Blue Monday.

Dumplin

Willowdean is a teenage daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston) who signs up for her mum’s pageant as a protest. The film pays tribute to Dolly Parton who created the soundtrack which features six new songs and six reimagined classics.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget, a single woman, decides it’s time to take control of her life and starts keeping a diary. The popular rom-com, which follows Bridget’s romantic encounters, stars Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Colin Firth.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, BritBox

3. Mamma Mia!

Bride-to-be Sophie secretly invites three men, who were her mother’s lovers in the past, to her wedding with the hope that one of them is her father.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Two Weeks Notice

Dedicated environmental lawyer Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock) goes to work for billionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant) as part of a deal to preserve a community center. However, she grows tired of George’s antics and quits her job. But as her time at the firm nears an end, she has second thoughts about leaving.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

High school student Ferris Bueller fakes sickness to stay at home and spends the rest of the day with his best friend and girlfriend. Meanwhile, his dean tries to spy on him.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Escape to the magical world of Hogwarts on the most miserable day of the year. You can watch all of the Harry Potter films as well as the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on Sky.

Where to watch: Sky

7. Ratatouille

Remy, a rat, aspires to become a renowned chef in Paris, setting off a hilarious chain of events.

Where to watch: Disney+

8. The Terminal

Viktor Navorski gets stranded at an airport when a war rages in his country. He is forced by the officials to stay at the airport until his original identity is confirmed. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film stars Tom Hanks.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime

9. Booksmart

Best friends Amy and Molly realise that they have been cast aside by their peers for being bookworms, so they decide to let loose.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

10. Forrest Gump

Forrest, a man with a low IQ, recounts the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events. All he wants now is to reunite with his childhood sweetheart.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

