3 ideas for days out with kids in Scotland – accessible by rail

From parks and beaches to mysterious forests, keep little adventure seekers occupied this spring with some of the best ideas for days out with kids in Scotland – all accessible by rail.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

When it comes to exploring the outdoors and going on adventures, Dennis and Gnasher are experts. They never miss an opportunity to get outside, dirty their knees and paws, and discover everything nature has to offer.

Most kids, like Dennis, love exploring new places, being in the fresh air, and getting up to mischief. And Scotland has an abundance of beautiful, wide-open, outdoor spaces in which children can run, play and immerse themselves in their surroundings.

Days out with kids in Scotland cost less when you take the train

Available all year round, Kids for a Quid tickets from ScotRail mean your Scottish outdoor adventure can begin as soon as you step foot on a train. Up to four kids can travel off-peak for just £1 return with every fare-paying adult. So, you could travel the length of the country with your most inquisitive infant in search of new parks, beaches and forests to conquer.

Epic, al-fresco and totally blam, here are three great ideas for days out with kids in Scotland…

1. Get wet at Wild Shore Dundee

Is there a water-sports lover in your family? Then a great idea for a day out with the kids in Scotland would be to hop on a train and pay a visit to Wild Shore Dundee. This adrenaline-charged aqua hub would thrill even the most experienced adventurer.

Dennis’ skateboard has nothing on the stand up paddleboards at Wild Shore, and the floating aqua park obstacle course would give him and his friends a run for their money.

From wakeboarding to ringo to open water swimming for all abilities, Wild Shore Dundee is the perfect day out for families and friends. It is located at the City Quay, in the heart of Dundee, so is easily accessible by rail.

To get to Wild Shore Dundee, get the train to Dundee then take a ten minute stroll via the patent slipway and you’ll reach the water park.

2. Hire bikes and explore the Green Circular

The Green Circular is a cycle and walking route which loops around the whole of Dundee, streaking through parks, forests and alongside rivers and burns.

With bike hire businesses located all around the city, this is the perfect day out for adventurous kids who are slightly older and confident on two wheels.

The route passes by many of Dundee’s favourite attractions, including the famous V&A and Camperdown Wildlife Park, which is home to animals, exciting play zones and more.

Information boards located around the Green Circular point out historic buildings with interesting stories, such as the Finlathen Aquaduct and Broughty Ferry Castle, as well as all of the animals to look out for in their delightfully dirty, natural habitats.

The route is made up almost entirely of cycle and walking paths, though some sections are on the road, so kids should always be supervised – no matter how adventurous they are!

There are numerous cycle hire companies dotted around the city, the closest of which is just a 15 minute walk from Dundee train station. If you have your own bikes, you can bring them on ScotRail services to Dundee and can even book spaces with some tickets. For more information, visit the ScotRail website.

3. Run for miles at Magdalen Green

As Dundee’s oldest city park, Magdalen Green has an interesting history, is steeped in curious stories and tales, and is the perfect place to have days out with kids in Scotland

For 400 years, the park has been used as a meeting spot for families and friends, and we are betting some serious adventurers made plans here too.

The famous bandstand was built nearly 150 years ago and has played host to some seriously cool guests and singers. You could catch a show on a sunny Sunday afternoon this Sunday!

The huge open spaces are perfect for a game of rounders, football, catch or for racing your fastest friends! Do you, like Dennis, have a furry, four legged friend? Bring them along to Magdalen Green and play catch for hours on end.

Magdalen Green is a 25 minute walk from Dundee train station but, walking along Riverside Drive, you will have beautiful views of the Tay – truly magnificent on a sunny day. And, if you do have your very own Gnasher, remember you can take up to two dogs with you on a ScotRail train.

For more information on current events and places to visit in Scotland, visit the VisitScotland website.