Road reopens following two-vehicle crash near Toll of Birness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Road reopens following two-vehicle crash near Toll of Birness

By Lottie Hood
April 15, 2022, 9:44 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 3:23 pm

The A952 Mintlaw to Ellon road just north of the Toll of Birness has reopened following a crash.

The incident took place in Aberdeenshire around 8am near the Nether Hawkhillock junction.

Motorists were being turned away after the road was blocked for two hours following the two-vehicle crash.

Both lanes have now been reopened.

Photo by Kenny Elrick.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A952 near the Nether Hawkhillock junction around 7.55am on Friday April 15.”

One lane reopened earlier while the vehicles were awaiting recovery. The incident has now finished and the road has reopened.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]