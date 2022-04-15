Road reopens following two-vehicle crash near Toll of Birness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A952 Mintlaw to Ellon road just north of the Toll of Birness has reopened following a crash.

The incident took place in Aberdeenshire around 8am near the Nether Hawkhillock junction.

Motorists were being turned away after the road was blocked for two hours following the two-vehicle crash.

Both lanes have now been reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A952 near the Nether Hawkhillock junction around 7.55am on Friday April 15.”

One lane reopened earlier while the vehicles were awaiting recovery. The incident has now finished and the road has reopened.