Home Entertainment

Spectacular live arena version of Elf will bring Christmas cheer to P&J Live

By Scott Begbie
April 27, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 3:58 pm
A spectacular arena version of Elf is coming to P&J Live.
A spectacular live arena version of the classic festive film Elf will bring Christmas cheer to P&J Live this December.

The show, based on the much-loved movie starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, will arrive at the Aberdeen arena on Friday December 9.

The arena tour features Santa’s flying sleigh, an audience snowball fight, an indoor snowstorm, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, aerial cirque stars and giant TV  screens so no one misses any of the spectacle.

Elf promises to be a big stage treat at P&J LIve.

The story is recreated by a large cast of performers in the biggest live Christmas show in the UK. The festive spectacular will feature West End star Steven Serlin stepping into the big floppy shoes of Will Ferrell.

Elf will get everyone in Christmas spirit at P&J Live this December

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “This is just what everyone needs to help them get into the festive spirit this year. A production that promises to be jam-packed full of all the best bits from one of the world’s favourite Christmas movies.

“It’s a brilliant family show, ideal for all – even the cotton-head ninny muggins amongst us. We can’t wait to see what the show has to offer, and remember, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

It’s Santa!!!! And Buddy The Elf, coming to P&J Live.

Elf features a massive stage with amazing film backdrops on a huge LED screen plus a mobile stage that travels the auditorium to keep the action close to everyone.

The show’s producer and director Jon Conway said, “This is the fourth year we have presented this epic version of the Broadway and Hollywood hit as part of the World’s Biggest Pantomime brand.

High-flying fun with Elf, heading for P&J Live.

How to get information and tickets for Elf at P&J Live

“Elf is one of the most popular Christmas films and Buddy The Elf is a truly iconic character. We have made the show even bigger and better with new features to make it a really thrilling experience.

“One of the best sights is the audiences dressing up for the show, especially the dads in elf Christmas sweaters! This is an unmissable Christmas treat.”

Tickets for Elf will go on sale on Friday April 29 from 11am.

For more information go to pandjlive.com

