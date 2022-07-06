Eurovision IS coming to the north-east – thanks to the Stonehaven Folk Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eurovision IS coming to the north-east – but to the Stonehaven Folk Festival rather than P&J Live.

The hugely popular festival – which bursts back into life after three years this weekend – will include its famed World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championships with a Eurovision theme.

It is just one of the many attractions for the folk event which features top-flight acts such as Flook, Kris Drever, Shooglenifty and Paul McKenna – as well as an aqua ceilidh in the town’s open-air pool and music sessions at pubs and spots around the town.

Charlie West, the festival’s treasurer, said it was good to be back after a three-year absence during the pandemic, with the festival running from Friday July 8 to Sunday July 10.

“It’s been a big absence and there have been some challenges along the way, but we are glad to be back and hopefully it will be as good as ever,” he said.

Stonehaven Folk Festival will create real festival atmosphere

“It’s a big part of the Scottish folk festival and for a lot of people it’s a regular holiday,” said Charlie, adding people come from across the UK, Europe, North America, and this year even a couple from Australia.

He said the weekend will be a smorgasbord of the best in folk music, while creating a real festival atmosphere in Stonehaven, with a healthy helping of fun and family entertainment.

“We have three major concerts in the Town Hall on Friday, Saturday – which is sold out – and Sunday nights,” said Charlie.

“There’s a large event in the Market Square in our new marquee – that’s a free concert on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. We have workshops and there are the fun things like the World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championships and the aqua ceilidh.”

The paper and comb contest has been a mainstay of the festival for decades – Billy Connolly was a judge in one memorable year. It attracts people of all ages and abilities who knock a tune out of a comb wrapped in thin paper, usually that shiny loo roll, in kazoo-style renderings.

Expect Eurovision songs – and fancy dress – at paper and comb contest

Charlie said: “That’s on Saturday afternoon with a theme of the Eurovision Song Contest, so any song that’s been in Eurovision is eligible. People are quite creative and imaginative when they do these things and they also dress up for the part.”

He added the Eurovision theme was chosen – with tongue in cheek – following news that P&J Live was possibly in the running as a venue for the major international event next year if winners Ukraine can’t host it.

Also on the fun front will be the return of the festival’s famed aqua ceilidh, held in Stonehaven’s Open Air Pool on Sunday morning. A full ceilidh band will provide the tunes as dancers take to the water, rather than the floor, to join in the Eightsome Creel and Splashing White Sergeant.

However, the bedrock of the festival is top-flight folk musicians flocking to Stonehaven to play in some exhilarating gigs.

The festival often punches above its weight in attracting folk heavyweights and this year can boast luminaries such as Shooglenifty and Kris Drever.

Big names lined up for Stonehaven Folk Festival’s return this weekend

Charlie said: “We always aim to get a mixture of big names and up-and-coming names. So we have Rura, who are a fairly young band who seem fairly popular, alongside (award-winning) Kris Drever.

“We also have a band called Deira, who are a Spanish band, but play Irish, Celtic sort of music, who are very lively and I think they will go down a storm.”

The festival also sees Stonehaven become a folk music epicentre with sessions – where everyone is free to play, sing or just listen and enjoy – breaking out at pubs and other venues across the town.

Charlie said: “If the weather is good the harbour wall will be really busy – and the forecast is quite good. Lots of people go down to the Marine Hotel or Ship Inn and sit outside to play music or listen.”

Other attractions for the folk festival weekend include storyteller Pauline Cordiner being in residence as part of Scotland’s Year Of Stories 2022 and hosting Aberdeen Flute Fling, with workshops, performances and the launch of a new book gathering more than 170 tunes.

How to get tickets and info for Stonehaven Folk Festival

Charlie said the festival weekend will be a special and memorable event.

“It’s a friendly, bustling atmosphere with something for everyone. We try to offer something for all tastes,” he said. “So come along and bring a smile – and don’t forget the sun cream, because I’m an optimist.”

For more information visit about events and tickets visit stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk

