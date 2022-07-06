Eurovision IS coming to the north-east – thanks to the Stonehaven Folk Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eurovision IS coming to the north-east – thanks to the Stonehaven Folk Festival

By Scott Begbie
July 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Stonehaven will be alive to the sounds of music - and Eurovision - when the town's Folk Festival bursts into life this weekend.
Eurovision IS coming to the north-east – but to the Stonehaven Folk Festival rather than P&J Live.

The hugely popular festival  – which bursts back into life after three years this weekend – will include its famed World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championships with a Eurovision theme.

It is just one of the many attractions for the folk event which features top-flight acts such as Flook, Kris Drever, Shooglenifty and Paul McKenna – as well as an aqua ceilidh in the town’s open-air pool and music sessions at pubs and spots around the town.

Charlie West, the festival’s treasurer, said it was good to be back after a three-year absence during the pandemic, with the festival running from Friday July 8 to Sunday July 10.

Flook are one of the headliners for this year’s Stonehaven Folk Festival.

“It’s been a big absence and there have been some challenges along the way, but we are glad to be back and hopefully it will be as good as ever,” he said.

Stonehaven Folk Festival will create real festival atmosphere

“It’s a big part of the Scottish folk festival and for a lot of people it’s a regular holiday,” said Charlie, adding people come from across the UK, Europe, North America, and this year even a couple from Australia.

He said the weekend will be a smorgasbord of the best in folk music, while creating a real festival atmosphere in Stonehaven, with a healthy helping of fun and family entertainment.

“We have three major concerts in the Town Hall on Friday, Saturday – which is sold out – and Sunday nights,” said Charlie.

Fancy dress and fun is part of the World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championships at Stonehaven Folk Festival – and this year it will boast a Eurovision Song Contest theme.

“There’s a large event in the Market Square in our new marquee – that’s a free concert on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. We have workshops and there are the fun things like the World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championships and the aqua ceilidh.”

The paper and comb contest has been a mainstay of the festival for decades – Billy Connolly was a judge in one memorable year. It attracts people of all ages and abilities who knock a tune out of a comb wrapped in thin paper, usually that shiny loo roll, in kazoo-style renderings.

Expect Eurovision songs – and fancy dress – at paper and comb contest

Charlie said: “That’s on Saturday afternoon with a theme of the Eurovision Song Contest, so any song that’s been in Eurovision is eligible. People are quite creative and imaginative when they do these things and they also dress up for the part.”

Billy Connolly relaxes with friends at the St Leonard’s Hotel after being a  judge at the comb and paper competition, during the Stonehaven Folk Festival in 2000.

He added the Eurovision theme was chosen – with tongue in cheek – following news that P&J Live was possibly in the running as a venue for the major international event next year if winners Ukraine can’t host it.

Also on the fun front will be the return of the festival’s famed aqua ceilidh, held in Stonehaven’s Open Air Pool on Sunday morning. A full ceilidh band will provide the tunes as dancers take to the water, rather than the floor, to join in the Eightsome Creel and Splashing White Sergeant.

However, the bedrock of the festival is top-flight folk musicians flocking to Stonehaven to play in some exhilarating gigs.

Eightsome Creel in full swing at Stonehaven Folk Festival’s aqua ceilidh.

The festival often punches above its weight in attracting folk heavyweights and this year can boast luminaries such as Shooglenifty and Kris Drever.

Big names lined up for Stonehaven Folk Festival’s return this weekend

Charlie said: “We always aim to get a mixture of big names and up-and-coming names. So we have Rura, who are a fairly young band who seem fairly popular, alongside (award-winning) Kris Drever.

“We also have a band called Deira, who are a Spanish band, but play Irish, Celtic sort of music, who are very lively and I think they will go down a storm.”

Shooglenifty will thrill audiences at Stonehaven Folk Festival this weekend.

The festival also sees Stonehaven become a folk music epicentre with sessions – where everyone is free to play, sing or just listen and enjoy – breaking out at pubs and other venues across the town.

Charlie said: “If the weather is good the harbour wall will be really busy – and the forecast is quite good. Lots of people go down to the Marine Hotel or Ship Inn and sit outside to play music or listen.”

Other attractions for the folk festival weekend include storyteller Pauline Cordiner being in residence as part of Scotland’s Year Of Stories 2022 and hosting Aberdeen Flute Fling, with workshops, performances and the launch of a new book gathering more than 170 tunes.

Kris Drever will be in concert at the Stonehaven Folk Festival.

How to get tickets and info for Stonehaven Folk Festival

Charlie said the festival weekend will be a special and memorable event.

“It’s a friendly, bustling atmosphere with something for everyone. We try to offer something for all tastes,” he said. “So come along and bring a smile – and don’t forget the sun cream, because I’m an optimist.”

For more information visit about events and tickets visit stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk

