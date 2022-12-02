‘Great’ or ‘filled with bad writing’? Granite Harbour viewers give their verdict on new Aberdeen-set drama

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Granite Harbour – the BBC’s new crime drama set in Aberdeen – has been met with a mixed response from viewers.

Some took to social media to say how great it was to see the Granite City in the spotlight but others criticised the lack of Aberdeen accents in the show, which premiered on BBC Scotland last night.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I really enjoyed Granite Harbour – a great first episode. I can’t wait to watch the rest. It is good to see Aberdeen in a major Scottish drama for a change.”

I really enjoyed #GraniteHarbour – a great first episode. I can't wait to watch the rest. It is good to see Aberdeen in a major Scottish drama for a change. I will certainly be watching it on BBC iplayer. https://t.co/TVaHsTLHaJ — Dr Kirsteen M MacKenzie (@kirsteenMM) December 1, 2022

Granite Harbour is worth a watch for the parts filmed in Aberdeen

And another said: “Just watched the first episode – defo worth a watch. Great seeing all the parts filmed in Aberdeen. Can’t wait for next week’s episode.”

However, one viewer tweeted: “Watching Granite Harbour waiting for an Aberdonian accent to appear.”

Another said: “Some of the accents on this are pretty dodgy to say the least, but good to see some well-known Aberdeen landmarks.”

Granite City, starring Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson, follows Davis Lindo who is training to be a detective in Aberdeen after arriving from Jamaica where he was part of the Royal Military Police.

Watching #GraniteHarbour waiting for an Aberdonian accent to appear — Kate Sang 🐝🐘 (@katesang) December 1, 2022

He soon finds himself at the heart of a murder investigation into the death of a high-profile oil industry magnate – but his impulsive approach sees him at odds with his fellow police officers.

Granite Harbour’s exterior shots were filmed in and around the city, including landmarks such as the Castlegate, Broad Street and the esplanade.

Viewers spot discrepancies between Aberdeen on screen and in real life

But some viewers took delight in pointing out the discrepancies between the Aberdeen on screen and the one in real life – particularly during a scene where kidnappers bundle a victim into a van and race down Windmill Brae.

“The kidnapper clearly doesn’t know that at the bottom of Windmill Brae is a dead end,” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

Many viewers took to social media to praise Granite Harbour.

“If you haven’t watched Granite Harbour then you need to get on it. Loved it and it’s one of the best things BBC Scotland have ever made. Big question now is when do we get series 2?”

#GraniteHarbour just watched the first episode ☺️defo worth a watch. Great seeing all the parts filmed in Aberdeen, shouting it's a dead end at the bottom of windmill brae though 🤣! Can't wait for next week's episode 😁😁 — Laura Hepburn (Napier) (@LauraHepburn11) December 1, 2022

Granite Harbour ‘filled with bad writing and acting’ says one critic

But others weren’t as enthusiastic.

“None of the principal cast in BBC’s new Aberdeen-based crime drama Granite Harbour come from the city, illustrating a serious lack of opportunity for talent from the region. A lucky escape though – the show is filled with bad writing, acting, poor editing and odd music choices,” said one Twitter user.

Granite Harbour’s opening episode will be shown again tonight on BBC One and is also available on iPlayer.

You might also like…