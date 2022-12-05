Vampires Rock saga set to swoop into P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Vampires Rock saga set to swoop into P&J Live

By Scott Begbie
December 5, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 10:30 am
The Vampires Rock saga has been running for 20 years and is heading for P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: P&J LIve.
The Vampires Rock saga has been running for 20 years and is heading for P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: P&J LIve.

Music fans will have something to sink their teeth into when the next chapter of Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock saga swoops into Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

And bosses at the venue expect Vampires Rock – Day Of The Dead to be in demand when tickets go on sale later this week.

The spectacular show – featuring the Symphonic Rock Orchestra – will see a full cast of singers and dancers perform some of the greatest rock classics of all time.

And joining Steve and the cast for the show will be Nathan James, lead singer of Inglorious, who has also appeared in Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds.

Steve Steinman’s Vampire Rock- Day Of The Dead is coming to P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live

Vampire Rocks will bring electric atmosphere to P&J Live

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “This is a night for all rock fans alike, where you can expect an impressive portfolio of the very best rock classics. Hit after hit will fill the venue with that powerful electric sound with an atmosphere to match.

“If you’ve never experienced Steve Steinman’s shows before, they are absolutely fantastic and not to be missed.”

The Vampire’s Rock Saga, now in its 20th year, is the brainchild of Steve Steinman, a number-one recording artist and critically-acclaimed show producer.

Having appeared on Stars in their Eyes as Meat Loaf almost 30 years ago, Steve hasn’t looked back and made a full-blown career ever since, building a fan base most rock stars would be proud of.

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock has been a huge hit and the next chapter is coming to P&J Live.

When do tickets for Vampires Rock at P&J Live go on sale?

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock – Day Of The Dead will be at P&J Live just in time for Halloween next year, arriving on October 30.

Tickets for the show go on general sale on Friday December 9 at 10am. For more information go to pandjlive.com

