Vampires Rock saga set to swoop into P&J Live

Music fans will have something to sink their teeth into when the next chapter of Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock saga swoops into Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

And bosses at the venue expect Vampires Rock – Day Of The Dead to be in demand when tickets go on sale later this week.

The spectacular show – featuring the Symphonic Rock Orchestra – will see a full cast of singers and dancers perform some of the greatest rock classics of all time.

And joining Steve and the cast for the show will be Nathan James, lead singer of Inglorious, who has also appeared in Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds.

Vampire Rocks will bring electric atmosphere to P&J Live

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “This is a night for all rock fans alike, where you can expect an impressive portfolio of the very best rock classics. Hit after hit will fill the venue with that powerful electric sound with an atmosphere to match.

“If you’ve never experienced Steve Steinman’s shows before, they are absolutely fantastic and not to be missed.”

The Vampire’s Rock Saga, now in its 20th year, is the brainchild of Steve Steinman, a number-one recording artist and critically-acclaimed show producer.

Having appeared on Stars in their Eyes as Meat Loaf almost 30 years ago, Steve hasn’t looked back and made a full-blown career ever since, building a fan base most rock stars would be proud of.

When do tickets for Vampires Rock at P&J Live go on sale?

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock – Day Of The Dead will be at P&J Live just in time for Halloween next year, arriving on October 30.

Tickets for the show go on general sale on Friday December 9 at 10am. For more information go to pandjlive.com

