Home Entertainment

Don’t miss these glittering pantos in your north and north-east community

By Danica Ollerova
December 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 9:31 am
aberdeen pantos
Newtonhill Pantomime. Image: Supplied by Steven Dongworth.

It’s panto season in communities across the north and north-east – and we’re putting these delightful Christmas shows in the spotlight.

From Nairn to Newtonhill, here are some of the pantos taking place in smaller venues across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Newtonhill: Snow White

Running until tomorrow at the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill, Centre Stage’s take on Snow White has been delighting its local community with all the usual songs, jokes and storytelling.

Director Susan Smith said: “We are a local community group, with most of our cast and crew coming from the village and surrounding areas. After missing a year due to Covid, we all got such a lift from the show last year, as did the hundreds of people who came to see it.

“The amount of support we have from the local community is fantastic, with so many people volunteering their time and skills to ensure we can put on another fantastic production.

Image: Newtonhill Pantomime/ Facebook.

“We have all worked hard for many months to put this show on and we are confident everyone who comes will leave with a big smile on their faces – oh yes they will!”

Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

Peterhead: Cinderella

Will you be going to the ball with Cinderella at the Peterhead Community Theatre? The festive show officially opened last night and will run until Saturday December 17.

Peterhead Panto Group said on social media: “After three long years, we are back! We can’t believe show week is here but we hope you all love our creation as much as we do.”

Click here for tickets information.

Don’t miss Cinderella in Peterhead. Image: Peterhead Panto Group/ Facebook.

Fraserburgh: Rapunzel

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society will present its 70th anniversary pantomime Rapunzel on Monday December 12. It’ll run until Saturday December 17 at the Fraserburgh Leisure Centre.

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society’sspokesperson said that Sunday was a busy day for the show’s set builders and stage crew who had the “mammoth task of moving a huge set from Byre on School Street to the Fraserburgh Leisure Centre”.

north north-east pantos
The community came together to help move the set. Image: Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society/ Facebook.

Click here to book tickets.

Stonehaven: Sleeping Beauty

Stonehaven-based amateur drama group Ury Players opened its 2022 panto Sleeping Beauty on Wednesday December 7 but locals can see it until Saturday December 10.

You can see the cast rehearsing below.

Rehearsals – Sleeping Beauty

We’re officially one month away from opening night… that’s right, ONE MONTH!!😱🎭 Here’s a little sneak peek of our rehearsal on Sunday night. Things are really starting to come together and we cannot wait to perform to you all.Get your tickets now!! http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/uryplayers 🌟7th-10th December, Stonehaven Town Hall🌟

Posted by Ury Players on Monday, 7 November 2022

Click here if you wish to book tickets.

Inverness: Snow White

Founded in 1944, Inverness-based am-dram company The Florians has been entertaining locals this winter with its take on Snow White. Everyone’s invited to see the glittering panto at The Florians Theatre until Saturday December 17.

Click here to book tickets.

The Florians’ Snow White. Image: The Florians/ Facebook.

Nairn: Jack and The Beanstalk

Nairn Drama Club brought the well-known story of Jack, Simple Simon, his mother Dame Trott, and Daisy the Cow to The Little Theatre in Nairn where panto fans can see it until Saturday December 10.

The Little Theatre said on Facebook: “It’s fun for all the family so bring your kids and grandkids and make the Nairn Little Theatre’s Panto a Christmas Tradition the whole family can share.”

Click here to book tickets.

north north-east pantos
The Little Theatre in Nairn. Image: The Little Theatre/ Facebook.

Elgin: Dick Whittington

Elgin Amateur Dramatic Society would like to invite families to join Dick Whittington and friends on an adventure to save the true spirit of London.

Fans can be transported to the wonderful panto world at Elgin Town Hall until Saturday December 10.

Click here to book tickets.

Elgin Amateur Dramatic Society during rehearsals. Image: Elgin Amateur Dramatic Society/ Facebook.
We’ve already reviewed a few Aberdeen pantos:

 

