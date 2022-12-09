Here are 12 of the most celebrated Christmas hits – what’s your favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Here are 12 of the most celebrated Christmas hits – what’s your favourite?

By Neil Drysdale
December 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 12:49 pm
Festive favourites Slade - Noddy Holder, Dave Hill, Jimmy Lea and Don Powell - pictured in 1973. Image: Roger Bamber/Shutterstock.
Festive favourites Slade - Noddy Holder, Dave Hill, Jimmy Lea and Don Powell - pictured in 1973. Image: Roger Bamber/Shutterstock.

They are among the songs which are guaranteed to raise festive spirits in the run-up to Christmas – and deflate them just as quickly once all the crackers have been pulled and turkey trimmings gobbled down.

Spare a thought for the men and women who earn their living in the retail trade who have to tolerate listening to these hit records from the middle of November onwards.

But at least the majority of this particular dozen all possess more than just kitsch appeal for those seeking a Yuletide boost in the build-up to the big day.

Slade: Merry Xmas Everybody

There’s something about this song which remains wonderfully irrepressible nearly 50 years after its release; and even Scrooge might find it difficult to say “Humbug” when Noddy Holder lets out that explosive yell: “It’s Christmaaaas!”

Generations of people have warmed to its charms since it was the 1973 No 1 and the record has sold more than 1.5 million copies in Britain alone.

Mud went to No 1 in the charts with their hit Lonely this Christmas.

Mud: Lonely this Christmas

Singer Les Gray did such an uncanny impersonation of Elvis Presley on this perennial hit that many people thought it actually was The King at the microphone.

It dominated the charts not only in the run-up to the festive period, but into the New Year as well and its final appearance on Top of the Pops was on January 8 1975, which just happened to be Elvis’ 40th birthday. At the conclusion, Gray turned to the camera and solemnly said: “Merry Christmas darling, wherever you are.”

Paul McCartney enjoyed chart success with Wonderful Christmastime.

Paul McCartney: Wonderful Christmastime

Many critics dismissed it as saccharine tripe, but the former Beatle struck gold yet again with this ditty which he probably composed in around 20 minutes.

The song may be twee, but you can’t fault Macca’s industry: he did the vocals, keyboards, synthesizers, guitars, bass, drums, percussion, jingle bells and production. The rest of the band appeared in the video, but none of them played on it.

Greg Lake, Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer at Kennington Oval in 1972 with their awards gained in the Melody Maker Polls.

Greg Lake: I Believe in Father Christmas

He took time out from his work with best-selling trio Emerson, Lake and Palmer to release this evergreen classic with a cynical twist and the pay-off: “The Christmas you get, you deserve”.

Released in 1975, it reached No 2 in the singles chart and was only kept off the top spot by Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which was fine by Lake. As he said: “I got beaten by one of the greatest records ever made.”

The Pogues in concert at Brixton Academy in south London.

The Pogues: Fairytale of New York

Some think this is the greatest Christmas song ever recorded. Others believe it is two drunks hurling abuse at each other. They both have a point, but the melody is a thing of beauty, Kirsty MacColl’s vocals are sublime and if you’re not shuffling your feet by the climax, then you’re in the minority. It now comes with a trigger warning for an offensive word.

Wham had a massive enduring hit with Last Christmas. Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock.

Wham: Last Christmas

Precious few pop songs inspire a film of the same name, but there again, this is the throwaway hit which has taken on a life of its own.

Written by George Michael, it sold a huge number of copies and has subsequently been covered by everybody from Whigfield to Cascada and the Glee cast to Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The Wham duo preferred the other part of the double A side: Everything She Wants. But while the latter was a superior work, it didn’t have the same infectious jauntiness.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

Mariah Carey: All I Want for Christmas is You

Yes, it’s cheesier than a factory-load of Wotsits, but this festive classic, released in 1994, continues to be a huge hit every year and its popularity has spiralled since downloads and streaming were included in the singles chart.

With global sales of more than 15 million, it is the 11th best-selling single of all time. Not bad, even if Carey ended up losing her recent copyright battle to the trademark “Queen of Christmas”.

Chrissie Hynde steered The Pretenders to chart success with 2000 Miles.

The Pretenders: 2000 Miles

With Chrissie Hynde at the helm, here is one of the few records on this list which can be savoured at any time of the year. Wistful in tone – it was written for James Honeyman-Scott, the group’s original guitar player, who died the year before it was released – it only reached No 15 in 1984. But those who like it don’t just like it – they love it.

Elvis Presley had a big festive hit with Blue Christmas.

Elvis Presley: Blue Christmas

The equivalent of Ronseal in 45rpm form. Does exactly what it says on the label, as Elvis sings about unrequited love in a classic of the genre from 1964.

Bruce Springsteen performs at TD Garden in Boston, Monday, March 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola).

Bruce Springsteen: Santa Claus is Coming to Town

The song has been recorded by over 200 artists, including everybody from Bing Crosby to Chris Isaak and The Temptations to Michael Buble, but Springsteen brought an energy and vibrancy to the track which made it a staple of his live act.

When he left the audience to sing the words “You’d better be good for goodness sake”, they went nuts.

David Essex: A Winter’s Tale

The 1970s chart-topper was in a slump and asked songwriting giants Mike Batt and Tim Rice to create something which would revive his career. The soulful song they composed propelled him back on to Top of the Pops in 1983 and it has become an annual favourite, even with those who had no truck for Essex.

Chris Rea struck gold with a festive hit. PA Photo/Handout.

Chris Rea: Driving Home for Christmas

This song originally came out as part of an EP which only reached No 53 in the charts in 1988. Yet, every time the Yuletide approaches, it is re-released and has gradually climbed up the ladder in people’s affections.

In fact, in a UK-wide poll in December 2012, it was voted 12th on The Nation’s Favourite Christmas Song.

And it’s No 12 here as well.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented