All aboard for laughs as Aberdeen Student Show sets sail with Ayetanic

Your heart will go on – and so will the laughter – when the hugely-popular Aberdeen Student Show sets sail with its latest Doric extravaganza, Ayetanic.

Hang on, how are they going to fit in all the beloved Granite City references if it’s set on a cruise ship in a Titanic parody?

No need to fret, says Katy Johnson, administrator for the show which launches at His Majesty’s Theatre next week. This is the first student show not set in Aberdeen, but while it is heading for the high seas, it’s taking Aberdeen with it.

“When we first had the idea the show was going to be set on board a cruise ship we did wonder if people would be less likely to come along because they won’t see the sights of Aberdeen,” she said.

Titanic isn’t the only film reference for Aberdeen Student Show at HMT

“But not to worry as the cruise is based around a floating Aberdeen, so there are lots of references to well-known landmarks, such as Codona’s, Archibald Simpson’s, all of that fun.

Katy said this year’s show is using James Cameron’s iconic film as a loose framework for the fun and games, as it follows Rose Hill and her love interest Jock on their journey.

“It’s not as sad as the film, definitely a bit more uplifting,” she said.

“And it’s exciting because the first scene takes place in the new Aberdeen south harbour, which is perfect timing because it opens a week after our show.”

Titanic is not the only film reference in this year’s student show, said Katy, who as well as being the show’s administrator is also part of the ensemble on stage.

“We have a couple of references to Bridesmaids, a bit of the musical Anything Goes – and Scooby Doo as well.”

Cue an excuse for plenty of jokes and song and dance numbers, which are often the highlights of the student show. So, too are the many satirical, often cutting, topical references to people, places and events in Aberdeen.

Student show ‘confirms the ridiculousness of Aberdeen at times’

“As usual the city council comes into the mix and there a few different people mentioned – and of course a reference to the football club. It’s all just to confirm the ridiculousness of Aberdeen at times.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be the student show without a healthy helping of Doric. But given many of the students involved are from further afield than the north-east, how are they all getting on with the Mither Tongue?

“We have one student from America so it has been quite a challenge for her,” said Katy, laughing. “We’ve had to translate a few of the phrases, but she’s getting there. That’s all part of the fun.”

The real Titanic sank in 1912 – just nine years before the first Aberdeen Student Show took to the stage. So, what’s behind the longevity of a show which is now 102 years old?

“It’s the support from Aberdeen, the public coming to see our shows. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Katy.

“I think people can relate to it. It’s very rare you can go along and see a show that’s in Doric and a lot the humour is specific to Aberdeen. And each show is an original production as well.”

Aberdeen Student Show out to break charity fund-raising record

Not only has the student show been entertaining audiences for more than a century, it has also been raising money for local good causes. It has set the bar high for this year, said Katy.

“This year we have 50 charities – the largest number we have had so far. And we are also trying to break the fund-raising record. That was £121,000, set in 2019.”

But at the end of the day, the student show is all about entertaining audiences and Ayetanic will be no different, said Katy.

“I think everyone is going to really enjoy it. For the music, we have lots of good songs and classic songs that people are going to find funny as well. There will be lots of laughter and I’m just excited to see everyone’s faces.”

Ayetanic, the Aberdeen Student Show is at His Majesty’s Theatre from April 19 to 22. For information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

