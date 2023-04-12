Tug o’ war competition comes to Elgin for the first time and could be a pull for visitors

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin will host a major tug o’ war competition this summer for the first time.

The British and Irish Championships are heading to the town in August.

Around 300 competitors are expected to take part in the two day event.

And there is potential for a much needed cash injection for businesses in and around the town.

David Mckenzie is a member of the Cornhill team in Banffshire and is involved in organising this year’s championships.

Tug o’ war good for all ages

He said: “It’s the first time the competition has been held in Elgin and only the second time its been held in the north-east of Scotland.

“There will be between 250 and 300 folk taking part. So there’ll not be a lot of spare beds left in Elgin that weekend.”

The event was held in Banff 14 years ago.

Mr Mckenzie has been involved in the sport for over 30 years, first taking the strain when he was a teenager.

He said: “It’s a sport you can compete at to a good age.

“Because it’s not a contact sport you don’t get the same injuries you do with the likes of rugby or football.

“So you can do it at any age, and it’s something different.”

Last year Mr Mckenzie said he is hopeful for the future of the sport in Scotland despite falling numbers.

Saturday will see national teams compete against each other. On the Sunday there will be an open event in which any team can take part.

Boost to the local economy

There are light and heavy categories for both women and men and a mixed event with teams made up of four men and four women.

The competition will also include events for junior teams.

Mr Mckenzie praised Elgin Community Council for helping out with initial arrangements.

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “I’m delighted Elgin’s been chosen to host the event.

“It’s got a lot to offer competitors and spectators alike.

“It will bring hundreds of people in who will be spending money, so it will be a major boost to the local economy.

“Hopefully local folk will get behind the event and come out and support the competition.”

The event is being held at Morriston Playing Fields on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 August.

Elgin Town Hall is booked for a gala dinner for those taking part, and Moray College is offering student accommodation for competitors.

Entry is free for spectators.

Teams wishing to take part and businesses interested in sponsoring the event can contact the Scottish Tug of War Association via its Facebook page.