Tug o’ war competition comes to Elgin for the first time and could be a pull for visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Tug o’ war competition comes to Elgin for the first time and could be a pull for visitors

The British and Irish Championships are heading to the town in August.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
The British and Irish Tug o' War Championships will be held in Elgin this summer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The British and Irish Tug o' War Championships will be held in Elgin this summer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Elgin will host a major tug o’ war competition this summer for the first time.

The British and Irish Championships are heading to the town in August.

Around 300 competitors are expected to take part in the two day event.

And there is potential for a much needed cash injection for businesses in and around the town.

David Mckenzie is a member of the Cornhill team in Banffshire and is involved in organising this year’s championships.

Tug o’ war good for all ages

He said: “It’s the first time the competition has been held in Elgin and only the second time its been held in the north-east of Scotland.

“There will be between 250 and 300 folk taking part. So there’ll not be a lot of spare beds left in Elgin that weekend.”

The event was held in Banff 14 years ago.

Teams from across the UK and Ireland will compete at Morriston Playing Fields in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Mckenzie has been involved in the sport for over 30 years, first taking the strain when he was a teenager.

He said: “It’s a sport you can compete at to a good age.

“Because it’s not a contact sport  you don’t get the same injuries you do with the likes of rugby or football.

“So you can do it at any age, and it’s something different.”

Last year Mr Mckenzie said he is hopeful for the future of the sport in Scotland despite falling numbers.  

Saturday will see national teams compete against each other. On the Sunday there will be an open event in which any team can take part.

Boost to the local economy

There are light and heavy categories for both women and men and a mixed event with teams made up of four men and four women.

The competition will also include events for junior teams.

Mr Mckenzie praised Elgin Community Council for helping out with initial arrangements.

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “I’m delighted Elgin’s been chosen to host the event.

“It’s got a lot to offer competitors and spectators alike.

Chairman of Elgin Community Council Alastair Kennedy. Image: DC Thomson

“It will bring hundreds of people in who will be spending money, so it will be a major boost to the local economy.

“Hopefully local folk will get behind the event and come out and support the competition.”

The event is being held at Morriston Playing Fields on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 August.

Elgin Town Hall is booked for a gala dinner for those taking part, and Moray College is offering student accommodation for competitors.

Entry is free for spectators.

Teams wishing to take part and businesses interested in sponsoring the event can contact the Scottish Tug of War Association via its Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw has turned an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It was a childhood dream': How a professional dancer's dream to set up dance…
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Mum's drug-driving cocaine reading was so high it couldn't be measured on machine
raf fundraiser clive mitchell
RAF Lossiemouth reservist to raise funds in honour of 80th anniversary of daring Dambusters…
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
Members of the Save our Surgeries group take their grievances to Moray Coast Medical Practice earlier today. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'We aren't looking for the earth': Campaigners rally in Lossiemouth to call for two GP…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story re crash on 23/02/20 Picture shows; Kieran Macpherson caused a serious crash on the A941 which left a girl, 9, in hospital.. Craigellachie Dufftown. Supplied by JasperImage/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Young girl suffered life-threatening injuries after three-car crash caused by driver's dangerous overtake
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Matthew Bowie, on his bike, and outside Elgin Court. Picture shows; Matthew Bowie. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ Kathryn Wylie -DC Thomson Date; 06/04/2023
Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police
The smell was reported to be strongest nearest the Burghead maltings, but could also be detected elsewhere. Image: Google Maps
Foul stench in Burghead monitored after residents complain about 'sickly' odour
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'What are the chances of that?': Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
3
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
4
Hall Russell 1963 Lunchtime Rush (C)AJL Neg.No. Box 216 - Scanned from print. Used EE February 1994. Workers lunchtime rush at the Hall Russell shipyard, Footdee, Aberdeen, in 1963.
Forgotten Fittie: Photos show long-gone buildings and businesses of fishing village
5
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look
6
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…
9
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
10
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh coastguard
Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger
Tobermory
Mull postal worker delivers letter to a graveside for family to see
Nosheen's of Ellon is located on the town's Bridge Street. Image: Google Maps.
Well-known Ellon Indian restaurant to close... but will remain open as takeaway
Island life will be changed forever. Image: Press Association
Mull fisherman says 'island life will be changed forever' if highly protective marine areas…
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
The MacDonald Arms in Tobermory is for sale. Image: Drysdale & Company.
What’s the story? New owner sought to revitalise Tobermory hotel
Craigton Lodge Nursery School is located in Peterculter. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery to close in June due to reaching 'crisis point' over attracting and…
Social media: Harming our kids, or a space for them to find themselves?
Should social media be banned for under-18s?
Feeling overwhelmed by ideas can make it difficult to focus (Image: New Africa/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Living life in 'safe mode' might feel easiest, but it won't fulfil…
Undated Handout Photo of Tess Daly's turkey burgers. See PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly. Picture credit should read: Andrew Burton/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]