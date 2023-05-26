Katie Gregson-MacLeod on rubbing shoulders with Sting and Highland homecomings

As she rubbed shoulders with Sting at last week’s Ivor Novello awards, Inverness singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod knew she was definitely on the right track.

Complex, the viral hit which last summer that changed her life, was vying for Best Song Musically and Lyrically at the prestigious awards bash, hot on the heels of signing a record deal, moving to London, and making music her full time career.

With a summer of festival appearances ahead and new releases in the pipeline, the awards experience is another surreal but validating moment for the 22-year-old, who saw her song in the running alongside the likes of Harry Styles’ As It Was and eventual winner, Florence + The Machine’s King.

“Being affirmed and validated by that kind of institution is such a nice feeling and obviously it’s such early days for me,” she said.

“I just felt like a fan contest winner the whole time I was there, it was one of those very surreal days. As soon as we got there it was the red carpet and Morrissey stormed past me. That kind of set the tone for the rest of such a crazy day.

“I was sitting next to Sting doing an interview and I was thinking, this is not right, something’s gone wrong! It was mad. He had such a powerful presence in the room and doing interviews he was just so articulate and so concise.”

Katie Gregson-MacLeod at Big Weekend

Katie will be in further esteemed company as she plays Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee this Sunday.

She can’t wait to play the festival and also take in the event as a fan with the likes of The 1975, Jess Glynne and fellow Scot Lewis Capaldi on the bill.

“Festivals are a huge way of being exposed to a whole new different audience, a more varied demographic than usually you might get at headliners or support slots,” she said ahead of taking to the BBC Introducing stage.

“It’s nice the idea that some people will discover my music for the first time on Sunday.

“BBC Introducing in general is such a useful tool and is an intrinsic and important part of my journey so far. It helped me so much when I was first releasing music and it still does, so it’s a full circle moment.

“I’m a product of the Scottish music scene and the grassroots scene, so it’s nice to come back and I’ve tried to come back as much as I can because I miss it so much. The first people to really offer their support and their love to me were other Scottish artists.

“I think it’s such a crazy moment that it’s my first Big Weekend and it’s in Scotland. It’s just lovely.”

It’s complex

A 45-second clip posted on TikTok, it’s safe to say, completely changed Katie’s life. As an aspiring musician, she had been sharing her songs online throughout her time studying in Edinburgh and working a summer job at a coffee shop in Inverness.

Something about Complex captured the imaginations of millions of viewers worldwide, and it took on a life of its own, with stars like Tom Walker and Camila Cabello recording their own versions.

Four weeks, millions of views, and several labels vying for her signature later, she put pen to paper on a deal with Columbia Records that would see her skyrocketed into her dream career.

Such is the extent of the change, she’s unsure if she’ll ever really process the overwhelming impact it’s had, and how it’s enabled her to do what she loves as a career.

“You’re a bit numb to it in the moment,” Katie said of the whirlwind that hit her as the views racked up. “It’s like a fight or flight thing and I felt so weirdly calm, confident and relaxed throughout the first while.

“It wasn’t until months later that I felt overwhelmed for the first time because you really are just riding the wave, having so much fun in this whole new world. Then it becomes a new normal so fast, the goalposts and your idea of everything changes.

“I stop and realise things like the fact that I’m in my London flat and working here, able to make music full time and have a team around me. These are things that I don’t take for granted and that didn’t exist eight months ago.

“So much has changed, and there are times that I do stop and get overwhelmed and wonder if it’s all beyond my control now and question if it’s too different, but generally I’m just really excited and content with what I’m doing.

“I’m in the studio all the time, which is what I love to do. It feels normal and right but yeah, it’s absolutely mad!”

The call of home

Katie’s trip up to Dundee is just one of a regular series of jaunts north of the border to reconnect with her Highland upbringing and uni days in Edinburgh.

She’s recently been on her first ever tour, taking in shows in Ullapool, Stornoway, Portree and Inverness.

“It was a tiny wee tour but it was nice to be able to do that in my home – my family’s from these places,” she said. “I love the Highlands so much. I wasn’t sure if I would get any people coming to the shows because they’re such small places, but every show was busy and the most lovely and attentive crowd.

“Inverness was the biggest one of the tour and that was my first hometown show since all this has happened. I don’t really get nervous for shows, but that one show was my most nervous so far.

“In London, I was so relaxed, but something about Inverness really had me thinking. I had a great time on that tour and it was important for it to be the first. I’d love to do it again sometime.”

It’s clear that, while she may be making home down south, Katie will always feel Caledonia calling.

“Adjusting down here is a bit harder and takes longer,” she admits. “It’s a big city and everyone’s kind of doing their own thing and it’s not the most sociable setting.

“London is work for me but I want to round it out to feel that kind of connection to the rest of my life here. I’m having a fun time, but when I want to really connect, going up to Scotland really helps.

“The things I write about, going home brings a lot of that back. I like to get a dose of it and I do really miss it, but I’m building my life here.

“It’s just a four or five hour train up. I’ve totally become like Dougie MacLean when I leave Scotland. I didn’t think I’d be like that. I talk about Loch Ness all the time and I don’t know why!”