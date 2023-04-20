Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod takes on Harry Styles for top songwriting award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod takes on Harry Styles for top songwriting award

Katie has been named alongside global superstars for an Ivor Novello Award.

By Lottie Hood

Inverness singer and Tik Tok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod will be going against Grammy winner Harry Styles for a prestigious Ivor Novello songwriting award.

The Scottish history student’s song Complex – which first drew worldwide attention – has been nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically at the Ivor Novello awards.

Katie will be up against big artists such as the winner of the Grammy Album of the Year, Harry Styles.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter memorably first rose to fame last year after posting a 45-second clip of the break-up track.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod has been nominated for an Ivor Novello award. Image: Columbia Records

In just four weeks after posting, Complex reached more than 7.1 million views on Tik Tok.

After well-known stars such as Tom Walker and Camila Cambello uploaded their own covers of the song, Katie struck a deal with Columbia Records.

She has since released an EP of Complex and her first album.

Katie going up against major stars for Ivor Novello

The Inverness-born singer is one of five nominees for the Ivors Academy award.

Apart from Harry Styles and his song As It Was, Katie is also going head-to-head with stars Tom Odell, Florence + The Machine and Sault.

Before her career “skyrocketed” the Edinburgh University student worked a summer job in Perk Coffee and Doughnuts in Inverness.

@katiegregsonmacleod

From the drafts on the day I found out. Nominated for ‘Best Song Musically and Lyrically’ next to Harry Styles, Tom Odell, Florence and Sault. Thank you for all your love. And THANK YOU @The Ivors Academy ♥️ #theivors

♬ complex (demo) – Katie Gregson-MacLeod

The local business and Katie’s “safe place” was soon breached after three record companies turned up vying to sign the singer-songwriter.

Katie signed with Columbia Records which is home to Adele, Harry Styles and Bob Dylan, and teamed up nine-time Grammy award winner Greg Kurstin to write her first album. 

Speaking to The Press and Journal last year, the singer said she had been writing songs even as a young girl.

She said growing up in the Highlands, her upbringing would always be “embedded” in her music.

“The Highlands will always be very important to me and my music, I feel very lucky to have grown up where I grew up,” she added.

Katie will be performing at several gigs in the next year including Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Inverness in July this year.

