Madame Tussauds to unveil figure of Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Madame Tussauds to unveil figure of Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa

By Press Association
The 15th Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, will join Madame Tussauds London’s out-of-this-world line-up this summer (Madame Tussauds/PA)
The 15th Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, will join Madame Tussauds London’s out-of-this-world line-up this summer (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Madame Tussauds has announced it will unveil a figure of the 15th Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, alongside a Whoniverse-themed set.

Doctor Who will return to screens in May, with the new waxwork to be put on display from July, after the final episode of the new series airs.

Scottish actor Gatwa, 31, said: “I’m very excited to be joining the iconic lineup at Madame Tussauds London. The process was amazing to witness, I can’t wait to see the final result.”

DOCTOR WHO LANDS THE TARDIS AT MADAME TUSSAUDS LONDON THIS SUMMER
Ncuti Gatwa plays the 15th Doctor (Madame Tussauds/PA)

The Doctor Who star has worked with the attraction’s studio team to get his body measurements, head mould, and eye colours to capture his perfect likeness.

Other incarnations of the time-travelling alien including the fourth Time Lord, played by Tom Baker, and Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, have also been turned into wax for the London attraction.

The 15th Doctor’s waxwork is the first to be announced for the museum’s new film and TV-themed zone, which will feature familiar on-screen characters including James Bond and ET when it opens this summer.

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London said: “Doctor Who has been loved by millions around the globe for over 60 years.

Doctor Who premiere – London
Millie Gibson, Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa at the premiere of Doctor Who at the BFI Southbank in London (Ian West/PA)

“We all have our favourite Doctor and we’re beyond thrilled to see Ncuti Gatwa bring this next chapter to a new generation, and his star power to Madame Tussauds London.

“We can’t wait for Whovians – old and new – to get up close and ‘meet’ the Time Lord in his latest form.”

Jeff Parker, creative producer, BBC Studios, added: “It’s great to once again be working alongside the fantastic magic makers at Madame Tussauds London.

“It feels fitting that the longest-running sci-fi show in the world should have a place at one of London’s oldest and most iconic visitor attractions where we can be sure to give our global fanbase a chance to get up close to the Doctor.

“I can’t wait to see guest reactions when the installation is revealed.”

The series will launch with a double bill that will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday May 11 before it airs on BBC One later in the day, ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will also air on the BBC.

Sex Education star Gatwa first appeared on screen as the Time Lord during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes which saw David Tennant return to play the 14th Doctor.

Gatwa’s Doctor met his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, during Christmas Day special The Church On Ruby Road.