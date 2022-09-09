Inverness Tik Tok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod reveals advice from superstar Lewis Capaldi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Inverness Tik Tok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod reveals advice from superstar Lewis Capaldi

By Sean Wallace
September 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Katie Gregson MacLeod' was given advice by Lewis Capaldi. Picture by Meg Henderson.
Katie Gregson MacLeod' was given advice by Lewis Capaldi. Picture by Meg Henderson.

Inverness Tik Tok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod has revealed chart topping star Lewis Capaldi offered valuable advice… over a pint.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter’s profile went stellar when a 45-second video for track Complex (demo) went viral on social media.

Katie posted the raw, stripped down track of just piano and vocals one night from her parents’ home. She woke up the next morning to 100,000 views.

Within days Complex (demo) exploded online and now, a month after that post, has racked up 7.2 million views on Tik Tok, and counting.

Nine different record companies travelled to Inverness in a bid to sign Katie, who was working a part-time summer job at a coffee shop in the city centre.

One person was watching the craziness unfold from afar and could relate… Capaldi.

The fellow Scot rose from obscurity to top of the British and USA charts with Someone You Loved in 2018.

Out of the blue one of the world’s biggest stars contacted Katie and invited her for a pint.

Inverness singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod Supplied by Columbia Records

Katie explained: “A few weeks ago Lewis got in touch and  said ‘your song is great,  you should be proud of yourself’.

“Then we went for a pint. It was nice because I had been speaking to so many people from the music industry. It was great to talk with an artist who has actually been through it all and isn’t trying to sign me or something. Lewis had an overnight whirlwind experience.

“He said to me  ‘so much is changing for you and it is so exciting’.

“Lewis also said ‘its okay if you don’t feel super excited and super happy all the time because it is so much to process’

“His advice was not to  feel guilty for not being 100% happy all the time. Even though you have hit so many goals for yourself. That was important. Because it is just so surreal and you can’t process it all.

“Lewis is a great guy.”

‘The ground has instantly moved beneath my feet’

A full-time history student at Edinburgh University Katie was working part-time at Perk Coffee and Doughnuts in Inverness when her world changed.

On August 4 she posted the 45 second long chorus to an unreleased song she had written only days earlier – Complex (demo).

Singers Tom Walker, Madison Beer and Camila Cabello have covered the song. Stars Gracie Abrams, Lennon Stella and Maisie Peters also praised the track. And clearly Capaldi – who has just told his fans he has Tourette’s Syndrome – is also a fan.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod has signed a record deal with Columbia. Picture by Meg Henderson.

Katie said: “The ground instantly moved beneath my feet. I’ve been working as a musician and building up as an independent artist for a few years now.

“That previously steady upwards trajectory has turned into absolute mayhem and skyrocketed. Every hour something new and crazy is happening.

“I only wrote the song four weeks ago. I wrote it at the start of the week then on the Thursday posted a wee bit of the chorus, not thinking much of it.

“When I woke up there next morning there were a lot of views although it wasn’t crazy viral yet. However it was growing at a pace.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod has touched a nerve with Complex. Supplied by Meg Henderson

“There were also comments from Gracie Abrams, Lennon Stella and Maisie Peters – huge artists who I have been a fan of for years. That’s when I realised something unique was happening and it has not stopped since.

“I was working (at Perk) for a couple of weeks after the song started to blow up. It was nice to have that normality of working during the day then going to meetings with label execs in the evening.

“It was very strange.”

Katie Gregson-MacLeod’s Control has more than seven million views on Tik Tok. Supplied by Meg Henderson

Years of dedication finally pay off

Columbia Records eventually won the race for Katie’s signature and she penned a contract with the label that also has Harry Styles on the roster.

It has been a remarkable four weeks for Katie, however the singer is no overnight sensation.

Katie has been a gigging musician on the Scottish scene for a number of years.

She has self-released music with the support of BBC Introducing as well as BBC Scotland, who made her debut release their Single Of The Week.

Complex a source of comfort to many

Amidst the recent maelstrom Katie has received many messages from fans saying Complex has helped them through tough times.

She said: “When I wrote this song I wrote it for myself and about myself.

“About what was happening. It was like a stream of consciousness. Now it has a life of its own beyond me which can be weird and scary.

“But it is also one of the best parts of it because people have really adopted it as their own. I get messages all the time from people saying it has really helped them.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod has released a new single following the Tik Tok video. Supplied by Black Arts PR.

“That is a very special thing as a writer, to have people care about the words.

“I swore to myself when all this was happening that I wouldn’t change anything about the song. It worked because it was a moment, and is raw.

“The temptation is always there, to write reactively and change things. It was really important to stick to my guns and leave the moment be.”

Why has Complex touched a nerve?

Complex (demo) has been streamed five million times on Spotify to follow up the seven million plus views of the short video on Tik Tok.

Such is Katie’s popularity a seven-second Tik Tok clip with the comment ‘What if I just Released This Song?’ has been viewed 1.3m times.

What is it about Complex (demo) that has touched a nerve with so many people?

“That’s the million-dollar question,” said Katie. “My guess is that it is the rawness and honesty.

“It was a very quick write and a cathartic, emotional moment. Lyrically it is unguarded and the performance is quite vulnerable I guess. This is just me retrospectively trying to analyse it.

“I know as a music fan I really love when artists are very honest and raw with their writing. That is maybe the thing because people can relate to it without any flash or guard on it. “It is just there for people to connect with.

“People can connect with this song for different reasons. They can apply the words to their lives in whatever way they feel.”

Katie Gregson-MacLeod signs with Columbia Records Supplied by Meg Henderson

Joy at entering the UK singles charts

Complex entered the UK charts on Friday and is tipped to rise higher this week.

Katie said: “I am blown away at being in the charts. I’m just a small indie artist from Inverness and that doesn’t happen.”

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Music

Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter (Martin Keene/PA)
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter
Country music star Garth Brooks performs in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Garth Brooks thrills fans at long-awaited Dublin concert
Katherine Jenkins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Katherine Jenkins sings God Save The King for BBC Radio 4
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
Queen Elizabeth II meets Joanna Lumley during a Reception for Contemporary British Poetry at Buckingham Palace, London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dame Joanna Lumley remembers the Queen as ‘all that was kind and fair’
Sir Elton John pays further tribute to the Queen onstage in Toronto (Robert Gillies/AP)
Sir Elton John pays further tribute to Queen onstage in Toronto
Sting ‘had a quiet cry’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Sting ‘had a quiet weep’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute
Last Nights Of The Proms cancelled by BBC out of respect for the Queen (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Last Night Of The Proms cancelled by BBC out of respect for the Queen
Dame Helen Mirren paid tribute to the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren among stars reflecting on Queen’s ‘incomparable legacy’
Sir Elton John leads British celebrity tributes to Queen’s ‘inspiring presence’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Elton John leads British celebrity tributes to Queen’s ‘inspiring presence’

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ken Gowans was accompanied by chief executive Donna Manson as he laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral in honour of the Queen.
Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop reopened in Muir of Ord on Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
'No regrets': Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over…
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
A Jubilee flag laid out among the floral tributes Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Inverurie woman reflects on meeting Queen Picture shows; Griselda McGregor. Buckingham Palace. Supplied by Griselda McGregor Date; Unknown
'You just felt you were the only person in the world': Aberdeenshire woman reflects…
0