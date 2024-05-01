Little Simz says she has always made a point to not dress for the male gaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Little Simz says she has always made a point to not dress for the male gaze

By Press Association
Little Simz reflected on her career in conversation with Elle UK (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz reflected on her career in conversation with Elle UK (Ian West/PA)

British rapper Little Simz has said she has always made a point to not “appeal to the male gaze” in terms of how she dresses.

The Mercury Prize winner, who will perform on Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage for the first time in June, said she wants young girls to know “that there’s options” when it comes to what to wear.

Speaking to Elle UK for its June issue, the artist, real name Simbiatu Ajikawo, said: “It was always the same situation, ‘Yeah, this is cool, but this is what’s selling’ – which was less clothing.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Little Simz attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

“And that’s just never been my vibe. I’ve always made a point to not conform to the industry status quo of how women – especially in hip-hop – should dress to appeal to the male gaze.

“I want to ensure that young girls who are like me – a bit quirky, a bit tomboyish – can see me.

“But also, I can fling on a dress and make it look sick. I want them to know that there’s options.”

The London-born musician reflected on what it is to be a role model and said that she wants to make young people feel like their dreams are within reach.

“Allowing people to see me on the ground is super important, because I want people to feel like it’s in reach; I’m in reach; your dreams are in reach,” she said.

Mercury Prize 2022 – London
Little Simz accepting the Mercury Prize 2022 (Ian West/PA)

“I’m working out how I can be more present – going into schools and youth centres.

“I hope an experience like that might stay with a young person: I’m there, with them in this youth club, and tomorrow I might be walking the catwalk.

“I want people to see me and say, ‘Yeah, I could be doing that.’

“I’ll do what’s necessary for there to be good change but, I don’t know, I still have this stance of being young and feeling like (politicians) aren’t doing anything for me.

“But, ultimately, it’s about the next generation, so I’ll do what I can to help.

Elle UK front cover
The June issue of Elle UK is on sale from May 9 (Elle UK/Ekua King)

“My money would go towards mindfulness and teaching kids how to understand their bodies, their feelings, understand emotional intelligence.

“I think kids are just mad anxious. And I think social media plays a part in that so I would start with the mental wellbeing of young people.

“I would love to see that taught in schools. Journaling. Meditation. Small practices like that can go a long way.”

Little Simz’s studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, scooped the 2022 Mercury Prize and that same year she was named Best New Artist at the Brit Awards.

The June issue of Elle UK is on sale from May 9.