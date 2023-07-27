Inverness braces for monster invasion as Dinosaur World Live roars into Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness braces for monster invasion as Dinosaur World Live roars into Eden Court

Chance to get up close and personal with 'living, breathing dinosaurs' brought to life through magic of puppetry.

By Scott Begbie
A t-rex puppet
Roaring success as Dinosaur World Live heads for Eden Court in Aberdeen. All Images: Supplied by Dinosaur World Live/Photographer Robert Day.

Inverness is bracing itself for an invasion of monsters … and we don’t mean Nessie.

Not that Derek Bond, the writer and direct of Dinosaur World Live, is averse to the idea of the Loch Ness Monster checking out his show when it arrives at Eden Court next week.

“That would be fantastic,” he said, laughing at the suggestion. “Maybe that should be the next show – we can do something live on Loch Ness with our own Loch Ness Monster.”

But Derek and his team have enough creatures to be getting on with, as they bring a roll call dinos – from T-Rexes to triceratops – to stunning life through the magic of puppetry in five Inverness shows from Tuesday August 1 to Thursday August 3.

A young boy meeting a small dinosaur
Up close… a young fan meets a dinosaur in Dinosaur World Live.

Dinosaur World Live brings you face-to-face with amazing creatures

“It’s a really exciting, interactive show where audiences can come along and see these amazing realistic puppets of dinosaurs. There are dinosaurs you have heard of, like the T-Rex, but there are dinosaurs you might not have heard of, like the microraptor or the segnosaurus,” he said.

“But also we get volunteer children from the audience to come and help our host, Miranda, to manage some of the creatures because they don’t always behave the way Miranda would like them to and she often needs help.”

Derek said the amazingly realistic dinosaurs are brought to life but a talented team of puppeteers, some of whom have experience in working on West End shows like War Horse. The end result is quite spectacular.

A cast member with one of the puppets
You’ll believe in living dinosaurs thanks to the puppet magic of Dinosaur World Live coming to Eden Court.

“Our brilliant puppetry director, Laura Cubitt, has worked with our team of expert puppeteers to get the movement just right so when you are watching, you really believe these are living, breathing creatures. It’s incredible to see.

“For example our T-Rex – Titus – is four and a half meters long and it takes four people to operate it. Brutus, our triceratops, is the size of a family car.”

Reaction when kids meet realistic dinosaurs is ‘quite incredible’

Dinosaur World Live is more than just a parade of amazing creatures. There is a story, too, of Miranda the girl who, along with her palaeontologist parents, was shipwrecked on an island off the coast of Argentina that was home to living dinosaurs.

“She grew up amongst these dinosaurs and they are her family, sort of. So she’s brought her dinosaur friends to meet the people of Inverness.”

During the family-friendly show, suitable for children aged three and up, kids are invited on stage to interact with the amazing creatures. Derek said the reaction from youngsters is a delight to see.

A Dinosaur World Live puppet that will be in Inverness
One of the many weird and wonderful dinos that will be at Eden Court, Inverness, with Dinosaur World Live.

“When they come on stage to meet the dinosaurs face to face it is quite incredible. They ignore the puppeteers and just see the puppets and make eye contact with them. There are gasps when the dinosaurs first come on, because people can’t believe they are in the same space as what feels like a real dinosaur.”

Derek said the show is a blend of entertainment and education, with audiences coming away learning fascinating facts about dinosaurs.

Chance to see Dinosaur World Live in Inverness before it tours the world

And Dinosaur World Live is, in itself, a monster hit, having toured the US twice, about to head back for a tour of all of North America then on to China and Australia. And after Eden Court, the show is starting a summer run in London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

Cast members of Dinosaur World Live with a baby dinosaur puppet, which will be coming to Inverness
Dinosaurs large and small will be on stage at Eden Court in Dinosaur World Live.

“It’s going to be absolutely everywhere, all around the world, and you will get to see it in Inverness before it becomes internationally famous.”

Dinosaur World Live is at Eden Court in Inverness from August 1 to 3. For information and tickets visit eden-court.co.uk or call 01463 234 234.

The ultimate Loch Ness Monster factfile: Everything you need to know about Nessie

