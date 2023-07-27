Charlie Gilmour hails dad after special first strike for Caley Thistle amid League Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Gilmour hails dad after special first strike for Caley Thistle amid League Cup exit

The Inverness midfielder's searing long-range goal offered hope before a late Viaplay Cup defeat against Airdrieonians.

By Paul Chalk
Charlie Gilmour lets fly to score his first goal in the 3-2 defeat against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Midfielder Charlie Gilmour attributed his stunning first goal for Caley Thistle to shooting practise in the park with his dad.

The summer signing from St Johnstone sent a rocket high into the net to give ICT a lifeline when trailing 2-0 in their Viaplay Cup tie against Championship rivals Airdrieonians on Tuesday.

Billy Mckay’s spot-kick then levelled the game, before former Inverness forward Nikolay Todorov struck late on for a 3-2 Airdrie victory to end the Highlanders’ hopes of getting out of Group E. 

Extra long-range shooting practise pays off

The personal positive from the tie was Gilmour’s thunderous long-range goal to get him off the mark.

Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour celebrates after scoring against Airdrieonians on Tuesday night. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Asked whether he’d ever hit a better goal, he said: “No, I haven’t. Only up the park, practising.

“My dad and I have been out a lot in the off-season doing a lot of work on shooting from distance, so I’ll give him credit for that.

“It would have been better if I’d have scored and we’d gone on to win the game.

“In the first half, we weren’t great. We sat off Airdrie too much.

“In the second half, we came into our own and changed it a bit tactically and pressed them higher up the park. We got more joy on the ball higher up the pitch.

“We managed to get back in the game, then we switched off for their third goal.”

When Mckay won and scored from the spot to make it 2-2, it seemed likely the Caley Jags, rather than Airdrie, were going to be match-winners.

Gilmour said: “The crowd were getting right behind us, and I felt like we’d be pushing for the winner.

“We had more of the ball and created a few chances. I had a few other chances I could have maybe put away.

“It was disappointing, because we’ve lost again (Inverness also lost their group game against Dumbarton).”

Half-time ‘home truths’ from Dodds for players

When asked whether head coach Billy Dodds spoke a few home truths at the break with his team two goals behind, ex-St Johnstone player Gilmour – who was a Cove Rangers loanee last season – said: “Of course, that’s football and we were 2-0 down at home. We shouldn’t be – no matter who we’re playing against.

“We were second best all over the pitch, although we reacted well and got back into the game. It was just unfortunate that we didn’t get the third goal.”

ICT must build positivity in Dundee meeting

ICT head to Premiership Dundee for their final Viaplay Cup group game on Sunday, with the Dark Blues three points behind section leaders Airdrie.

The Dens Park clash will be a dead-rubber for the visitors, however, it is Caley Thistle’s last game before their Championship season kicks off next Saturday at home to last term’s runners-up Queen’s Park.

Gilmour reckons Inverness must use the match against Dundee to build positivity ahead of the league season commencing.

He added: “We will be the same as usual, play with no fear.

“The game doesn’t mean much in terms of us qualifying, so hopefully we can try a few things and boys will play with less pressure on their shoulders. Hopefully we can get a positive result and performance.”

