Charlie Gilmour hails dad after special first strike for Caley Thistle amid League Cup exit

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour attributed his stunning first goal for Caley Thistle to shooting practise in the park with his dad.

The summer signing from St Johnstone sent a rocket high into the net to give ICT a lifeline when trailing 2-0 in their Viaplay Cup tie against Championship rivals Airdrieonians on Tuesday.

Billy Mckay’s spot-kick then levelled the game, before former Inverness forward Nikolay Todorov struck late on for a 3-2 Airdrie victory to end the Highlanders’ hopes of getting out of Group E.

Extra long-range shooting practise pays off

The personal positive from the tie was Gilmour’s thunderous long-range goal to get him off the mark.

Asked whether he’d ever hit a better goal, he said: “No, I haven’t. Only up the park, practising.

“My dad and I have been out a lot in the off-season doing a lot of work on shooting from distance, so I’ll give him credit for that.

“It would have been better if I’d have scored and we’d gone on to win the game.

“In the first half, we weren’t great. We sat off Airdrie too much.

“In the second half, we came into our own and changed it a bit tactically and pressed them higher up the park. We got more joy on the ball higher up the pitch.

“We managed to get back in the game, then we switched off for their third goal.”

When Mckay won and scored from the spot to make it 2-2, it seemed likely the Caley Jags, rather than Airdrie, were going to be match-winners.

Gilmour said: “The crowd were getting right behind us, and I felt like we’d be pushing for the winner.

🎥 Highlights of last night's game against Airdrieonians can be found online now https://t.co/879cEgOjQr — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 26, 2023

“We had more of the ball and created a few chances. I had a few other chances I could have maybe put away.

“It was disappointing, because we’ve lost again (Inverness also lost their group game against Dumbarton).”

Half-time ‘home truths’ from Dodds for players

When asked whether head coach Billy Dodds spoke a few home truths at the break with his team two goals behind, ex-St Johnstone player Gilmour – who was a Cove Rangers loanee last season – said: “Of course, that’s football and we were 2-0 down at home. We shouldn’t be – no matter who we’re playing against.

“We were second best all over the pitch, although we reacted well and got back into the game. It was just unfortunate that we didn’t get the third goal.”

🔜 This Sunday we face Dundee away from home, with the match live on @ViaplaySportsUK 🎟️ Ticketing Info

🚌 Supporters Bus Info 👉 https://t.co/GtjiR6byV3 pic.twitter.com/M3Q6osveTg — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 26, 2023

ICT must build positivity in Dundee meeting

ICT head to Premiership Dundee for their final Viaplay Cup group game on Sunday, with the Dark Blues three points behind section leaders Airdrie.

The Dens Park clash will be a dead-rubber for the visitors, however, it is Caley Thistle’s last game before their Championship season kicks off next Saturday at home to last term’s runners-up Queen’s Park.

Gilmour reckons Inverness must use the match against Dundee to build positivity ahead of the league season commencing.

He added: “We will be the same as usual, play with no fear.

“The game doesn’t mean much in terms of us qualifying, so hopefully we can try a few things and boys will play with less pressure on their shoulders. Hopefully we can get a positive result and performance.”