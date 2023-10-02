Review: Triumphant BBC SSO do justice to Berlioz at Aberdeen Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Triumphant BBC SSO do justice to Berlioz at Aberdeen Music Hall

The Aberdeen audience were blown away as the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra took on the 'first musical expedition into psychedelia' with aplomb.

The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra performing Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique in Aberdeen
The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra performed Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Calum Petrie

Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique was described by Leonard Bernstein as the first musical expedition into psychedelia, because of its hallucinatory and dream-like nature.

The French Romantic’s big-hearted blockbuster tells the story of a gifted artist who, in the depths of hopelessness and despair brought on by unrequited love, turns to opium.

Indeed, history suggests Berlioz composed at least parts of the symphony while under the influence of opium.

Symphonie fantastique tells the story of the artist’s drug-fuelled hallucinations, beginning with a festive ball and ending with a march to the scaffold and a satanic dream.

First performed at the Paris Conservatoire in 1830, the piece is still going strong nearly 200 years later.

Including Friday night at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

A sonic extravaganza with a climactic finale

The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) evening of entertainment began with Cassandra Miller’s Duet for Cello and Orchestra.

With its “powerful sequences of rolling surges and undulating waves”, Miller’s cello duet is described by The Guardian as one of the best classical music works of the 21st century.

I’m not against experimentalism, but honestly, I found it a little odd. I can’t see it being played to audiences in 10 year’s time.

On to the main event, and Scotland’s finest orchestra – expertly conducted by Ilan Volkov and with Charles Curtis on cello – delivered for its Aberdeen audience.

Symphonie fantastique’s first-ever performance ­­was played by one of the biggest orchestras the world had then seen.

It certainly needs a robust orchestra to do justice to Berlioz’s sonic extravaganza of gothic horror, hopeless devotion and glorious excess.

And the SSO rose to the challenge triumphantly as the next hour simply flew by.

A personal highlight was the fifth and final movement, ‘Songe d’une nuit du sabbat’ (Dream of a Night of the Sabbath), with its tempo changes and host of effects – particularly woodwind and strings – leading to the climactic finale.

£6 tickets – a brilliant initiative from Aberdeen Performing Arts

All in all, a great choice by the SSO, who again showed they can take on the most ambitious works with aplomb.

Finally, hats off to Aberdeen Performing Arts for offering £6 tickets for students, under 26s, and the unemployed. More of this please.

