Home Entertainment

Busted: Band’s Charlie Simpson says fans can expect ‘mind-blowing’ show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Busted are known for hits such as Year 3000 and Crashed the Wedding and are heading for Aberdeen as part of their 20th Anniversary and Greatest Hits Tour.

By Andrew Welsh
Busted
Busted star Charlie Simpson, front, says the band's new show is "mind-blowing". Picture Andrew Welsh.

They were among the most successful boy bands of the noughties – now Busted are set to reboot their biggest hits in Aberdeen.

Two decades on from scoring number ones with their bubblegum pop singles You Said No, Crashed The Wedding, Who’s David and Thunderbirds/3AM, Essex pin-ups James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson are on the way to P&J Live on Tuesday September 19 as part of their 20th Anniversary and Greatest Hits Tour.

The 26-date arena venture kicked off at the start of this month and continues with almost no let-up right through to a final date at London’s O2 on October 10.

Ahead of the band’s first Scottish gig in the Granite City – they’re also playing two nights at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro – guitarist Charlie Simpson said fans can expect a “mind-blowing” show at P&J Live.

“It’s gonna be good,” he declared.

“I think the show we’ve been putting together is awesome. The staging is really cool, the set’s really good, and I think we’re playing well together.

“It’s all good – just got to just kind of hope that when you get there on the night, it all just comes together. And I think it will.

“They can expect everything they love about Busted in one show. It’s like 2004 but way better.”

Pop-punk band Busted, who will be performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live on September 19.
Busted and their fans will be in the mood to celebrate at the band’s Aberdeen concert. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

Busted enjoyed huge success

After coming together as a trio in late 2001, Busted rode a massive wave of success before splitting three years later.

All three went on to pursue separate projects until Willis and Bourne teamed up again to join their former protégés McFly in 2013 for a series of live shows as McBusted, with the supergroup going on to release an album.

A full Busted reunion eventually happened in 2016 when they completed their third album Night Driver, following it up with Half Way There three years later.

The band’s latest opus is the compilation Greatest Hits 2.0, which comprises re-recordings of early favourites.

Released yesterday, it features the likes of Simple Plan, Neck Deep, All Time Low and the Jonas Brothers, along with a collaboration with Hanson – they’re supporting Busted at P&J Live – on a new version of the Oklahoma popsters’ 90s hit MMMBop.

Ever the joker, Charlie revealed in his own inimitable style that it was bassist and co-vocalist Matt who came up with the original concept behind the duets project.

“Do you know what, the credit to that idea actually lies with our manager,” he deadpanned.

“He said, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if you got…’ – actually that’s not totally true. Matt did mention it a few years back.

“And then I think he’d just said it, and everyone thought, ‘Oh yeah’, and then Matt just lost the credit for the idea. It’s actually Matt’s idea.”

Busted
It’s two decades since Busted ruled the singles charts.. don’t know. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

‘It’s a more accomplished show’

Reflecting on Busted’s time apart, the Masked Singer winner said experience gained in his rock band Fightstar has been put to good use.

“We’re not playing any songs from other projects, but definitely, the more you play, the more you learn,” Charlie, 38, added.

“And, you know, when we first started touring, we’d never toured before. We were only a band for three years really before we ended the first time.

“I feel like all of the touring experience that’s really shaped me as a live performer happened after Busted ended. So now coming back to it, I definitely feel all of us are much better than we were – better players, better singers, better everything.

“So I think it’s just a much more accomplished show now because we had time to go and do that.”

Looking ahead has never been a problem for the band who penned the futuristic smash Year 3000 – still a daytime radio staple 20 years on – and the great news for fans is they’re writing while on the road.

“There are plans that we are looking at right now – definitely,” said Charlie. “Once this tour is over, our focus will shift to the next chapter for sure.”

Busted play P&J Live in Aberdeen on September 19, for tickets go to: ticketmaster.co.uk

Busted band members holding electric guitars.
Year 3000 legends Busted play their greatest hits at P&J Live on Tuesday. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

 

