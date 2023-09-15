Key changes to senior lineups at Inverness firm GEG Capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key changes to senior lineups at Inverness firm GEG Capital

New managing director hired for portfolio company as former MD steps up to bigger role.

By Keith Findlay
l-r Marc MacDonald, recruitment manager, Global Highland, Lyndsey Wilkinson, group business development director, recruitment, GEG Capital, Debbie White, recruitment project lead, GEG Capital, Kirsty Heughan, recruitment specialist, Global Highland, Rachel Roberts, senior business support administrator, Global Highland, Cerys Barron, business support administrator, Global Highland, Katie Burns, recruitment specialist, Global Highland and Grant Falconer, managing director, Global Highland.
GEG Capital, the Inverness-based investment vehicle of Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor, has made a couple of key changes to its group-wide and subsidiary management lineups.

Lyndsey Wilkinson was managing director of portfolio company Global Highland.

She is now business development director (BD), recruitment, for the whole group.

Her old role at Global Highland has gone to Grant Falconer, who most recently established the UK arm of energy recruitment company Aarvi Encon Resources.

Mr Falconer was previously divisional manager for recruitment firm Search Consultancy in the north and north-east. He started his career a decade ago as a trainee recruiter.

New appointments the ‘latest prongs’ of GEG Capital’s growth strategy

GEG Capital’s portfolio of recruitment businesses includes Aberdeen-based Cammach Bryant and Genesis Personnel, and Inverness firms Be Personnel and Global Highland.

They recruit for a wide range of sectors at home and overseas, including food processing,oil and gas, and renewable energy.

The group said its new appointments were “the latest prongs” of a growth strategy for the recruitment businesses. They also come hot on the heels of Iona Currie being appointed to the newly created role of group recruitment director, tasked with further growing the business organically and through acquisitions.

Lyndsey’s flair for building strong client relationships and knowledge of local markets and geographical areas makes her the perfect person to head up business development.”

Iona Curry, group recruitment director, GEG Capital

Ms Currie said: “Lyndsey Wilkinson is someone well known to the team and will be a fantastic addition to GEG Capital. Her promotion to BD director for recruitment is testament to what Lyndsey has brought to Global Highland over her tenure as MD.

“Lyndsey is an integral part of the Global Highland team and will continue to focus on that business, as well as supporting the Be Personnel and Cammach recruitment businesses.”

Ms Currie added: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for our recruitment businesses, which have all posted strong results during  and since the pandemic.

“Lyndsey’s flair for building strong client relationships and knowledge of local markets and geographical areas makes her the perfect person to head up business development.”

GEG Capital group recruitment director Iona Currie.
GEG Capital group recruitment director Iona Currie. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Ms Wilkinson said: “My new role will have a real focus on developing relationships across all sectors. I will also head up talent acquisition across the group, sourcing and placing internal candidates across the range of businesses.”

Mr Falconer’s appointment is also key to continued expansion of the group, Ms Currie told The Press and Journal, adding: “He is ambitious and will help drive forward our growth strategy.”

Global Highland’s new managing director said: “I’ll be looking to grow our client base business and also explore the continued growth within our key sectors – commercial, construction, industrial and hospitality.”

Roy MacGregor
Roy MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Other group companies

GEG Capital’s portfolio also includes civil engineering contractor Global Infrastructure, building firm Capstone Construction and independent safety, environment and engineering consultancy Mabbett.

Theese businesses are run separately from Global Energy Group, which is also controlled by Mr MacGregor – best known to football fans as the chairman of Ross County.

