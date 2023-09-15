Key changes to senior lineups at Inverness firm GEG Capital

GEG Capital, the Inverness-based investment vehicle of Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor, has made a couple of key changes to its group-wide and subsidiary management lineups.

Lyndsey Wilkinson was managing director of portfolio company Global Highland.

She is now business development director (BD), recruitment, for the whole group.

Her old role at Global Highland has gone to Grant Falconer, who most recently established the UK arm of energy recruitment company Aarvi Encon Resources.

Mr Falconer was previously divisional manager for recruitment firm Search Consultancy in the north and north-east. He started his career a decade ago as a trainee recruiter.

New appointments the ‘latest prongs’ of GEG Capital’s growth strategy

GEG Capital’s portfolio of recruitment businesses includes Aberdeen-based Cammach Bryant and Genesis Personnel, and Inverness firms Be Personnel and Global Highland.

They recruit for a wide range of sectors at home and overseas, including food processing,oil and gas, and renewable energy.

The group said its new appointments were “the latest prongs” of a growth strategy for the recruitment businesses. They also come hot on the heels of Iona Currie being appointed to the newly created role of group recruitment director, tasked with further growing the business organically and through acquisitions.

Lyndsey’s flair for building strong client relationships and knowledge of local markets and geographical areas makes her the perfect person to head up business development.” Iona Curry, group recruitment director, GEG Capital

Ms Currie said: “Lyndsey Wilkinson is someone well known to the team and will be a fantastic addition to GEG Capital. Her promotion to BD director for recruitment is testament to what Lyndsey has brought to Global Highland over her tenure as MD.

“Lyndsey is an integral part of the Global Highland team and will continue to focus on that business, as well as supporting the Be Personnel and Cammach recruitment businesses.”

Ms Currie added: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for our recruitment businesses, which have all posted strong results during and since the pandemic.

“Lyndsey’s flair for building strong client relationships and knowledge of local markets and geographical areas makes her the perfect person to head up business development.”

Ms Wilkinson said: “My new role will have a real focus on developing relationships across all sectors. I will also head up talent acquisition across the group, sourcing and placing internal candidates across the range of businesses.”

Mr Falconer’s appointment is also key to continued expansion of the group, Ms Currie told The Press and Journal, adding: “He is ambitious and will help drive forward our growth strategy.”

Global Highland’s new managing director said: “I’ll be looking to grow our client base business and also explore the continued growth within our key sectors – commercial, construction, industrial and hospitality.”

Other group companies

GEG Capital’s portfolio also includes civil engineering contractor Global Infrastructure, building firm Capstone Construction and independent safety, environment and engineering consultancy Mabbett.

Theese businesses are run separately from Global Energy Group, which is also controlled by Mr MacGregor – best known to football fans as the chairman of Ross County.