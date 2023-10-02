Planning a Christmas party? 5 ideas for a festive night out in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Planning a Christmas party? 5 ideas for a festive night out in Aberdeen

Whether you're with colleagues, family or friends, celebrate in style this festive season.

Presented by local businesses
Partygoers enjoy a Christmas night out in Aberdeen at a bar decorated with festive lights and mini santa hats
There are lots of great options for Christmas nights out in Aberdeen.

Dust off your sequins and dancing shoes – the festive party season is fast approaching! Here are five places that are perfect for a Christmas night out in Aberdeen.

5 top spots for your 2023 Christmas night out in Aberdeen

Enjoy a Christmas get-together at Village Aberdeen

Partygoers sat on step surrounded by confetti after a Christmas night out at Village Aberdeen
Village Aberdeen is offering various options for celebrating Christmas this year.

Let the snow fall and have a ball this Christmas at fantastic festive party nights, lunches and retro discos at Village Aberdeen!

Get your friends and colleagues together for a fabulous festive feast followed by a flurry of Christmas tunes and a blizzard of boogying on the dance floor.

Book your Christmas event now with a £10 per person deposit to secure your seat at the table. Available until Tuesday October 31.

Don’t forget, Village Hotel has exclusive 20% discounts for all emergency services and NHS heroes on selected events.

Book your Christmas night out at Village Aberdeen.

Party throughout the festive season with Thainstone Events

Guests on the dancefloor celebrating during a Christmas party night.
Dance the night away with Thainstone Events.

Your Christmas season is sorted with four fabulous Christmas parties planned for December at the Thainstone Exchange, Inverurie. Prices range between £15pp to £60pp for the following:

  • Saturday December 9 is Live Band Night, with live music from local band Starsky
  • Friday December 15th is Disco Night
  • On Saturday December 16 get your sax on for the ultimate Christmas party night, with a disco and live saxophone player
  • To conclude the festivities, on Sunday December 17 enjoy an ABBA themed afternoon tea with Voyage The ABBA Tribute

Find out more and secure your tickets for a Christmas party with Thainstone Events.

Celebrate Christmas in the heart of Aberdeen at The Copthorne Hotel

Christmas dinner from the Copthorne hotel Aberdeen
Enjoy a classic and delicious festive lunch at The Copthorne Hotel.

Book your festive night out at The Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Whether it is a festive lunch, Christmas party night or Hogmanay party, the hotel offers a range of options to help you celebrate the festive season in style!

Located right in the heart of Aberdeen, conveniently situated within a five minute walk from Union Street, this recently renovated venue is ready to welcome you on your night out.

Check out The Copthorne Hotel on Facebook for the latest festive season updates.

Step into the magical festive world of Revolution Aberdeen

Festive cocktails and food from Revolution Aberdeen.
Plan the perfect party night with great food and drinks at Revolution Aberdeen.

This year, step into the magical world of Revolution in Wonderland for an extra-extraordinary festive season.

Revolution Aberdeen is having an adventure all Christmas and giving you your very own festive fairytale – because this year, you shall go to the glitterball!

Offering everything from cocktail masterclasses to buffets and two or three course dining, Revolution Aberdeen has everything you could ever need to throw the perfect Christmas party!

If you’re ready to step into a magical world of vodka, delicious food that says “Eat Me” and decadent cocktails that say “Drink Me”, then look no further than Revolution Aberdeen.

Book a table to experience Revolution Aberdeen this Christmas.

Don’t miss The Chester Hotel’s legendary Christmas party nights

Guests celebrating during a party night at The Chester Hotel ABerdeen.
Guests celebrating in style at The Chester Hotel.

Grab your tribe and make your festivities swing this year at The Chester Hotel on Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road.

Its legendary Saturday Christmas party nights with live music are back for 2023. After a drink on arrival, partygoers will be treated to a festive Chester three-course menu with tea and coffee.

Then you can hit the dancefloor to live band First Class and their unstoppable, high-energy mix of chart-topping classics.

The Granite Suite at The Chester Hotel will be dressed in its customary deluxe Christmas décor and you will ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’. Just get ready to sway, sing and sashay the night away in The Granite Suite!

It’s the ultimate Christmas party night all wrapped up for you, with a First Class soundtrack.

Party nights are on December 9 and 16, and cost £69.50 per person.

Find out more about what to expect from a Christmas party night at The Chester Hotel.

