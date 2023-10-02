Planning a Christmas party? 5 ideas for a festive night out in Aberdeen

Dust off your sequins and dancing shoes – the festive party season is fast approaching! Here are five places that are perfect for a Christmas night out in Aberdeen.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

5 top spots for your 2023 Christmas night out in Aberdeen

Enjoy a Christmas get-together at Village Aberdeen

Let the snow fall and have a ball this Christmas at fantastic festive party nights, lunches and retro discos at Village Aberdeen!

Get your friends and colleagues together for a fabulous festive feast followed by a flurry of Christmas tunes and a blizzard of boogying on the dance floor.

Book your Christmas event now with a £10 per person deposit to secure your seat at the table. Available until Tuesday October 31.

Don’t forget, Village Hotel has exclusive 20% discounts for all emergency services and NHS heroes on selected events.

Book your Christmas night out at Village Aberdeen.

Party throughout the festive season with Thainstone Events

Your Christmas season is sorted with four fabulous Christmas parties planned for December at the Thainstone Exchange, Inverurie. Prices range between £15pp to £60pp for the following:

Saturday December 9 is Live Band Night, with live music from local band Starsky

Friday December 15th is Disco Night

On Saturday December 16 get your sax on for the ultimate Christmas party night, with a disco and live saxophone player

To conclude the festivities, on Sunday December 17 enjoy an ABBA themed afternoon tea with Voyage The ABBA Tribute

Find out more and secure your tickets for a Christmas party with Thainstone Events.

Celebrate Christmas in the heart of Aberdeen at The Copthorne Hotel

Book your festive night out at The Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Whether it is a festive lunch, Christmas party night or Hogmanay party, the hotel offers a range of options to help you celebrate the festive season in style!

Located right in the heart of Aberdeen, conveniently situated within a five minute walk from Union Street, this recently renovated venue is ready to welcome you on your night out.

Check out The Copthorne Hotel on Facebook for the latest festive season updates.

Step into the magical festive world of Revolution Aberdeen

This year, step into the magical world of Revolution in Wonderland for an extra-extraordinary festive season.

Revolution Aberdeen is having an adventure all Christmas and giving you your very own festive fairytale – because this year, you shall go to the glitterball!

Offering everything from cocktail masterclasses to buffets and two or three course dining, Revolution Aberdeen has everything you could ever need to throw the perfect Christmas party!

If you’re ready to step into a magical world of vodka, delicious food that says “Eat Me” and decadent cocktails that say “Drink Me”, then look no further than Revolution Aberdeen.

Book a table to experience Revolution Aberdeen this Christmas.

Don’t miss The Chester Hotel’s legendary Christmas party nights

Grab your tribe and make your festivities swing this year at The Chester Hotel on Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road.

Its legendary Saturday Christmas party nights with live music are back for 2023. After a drink on arrival, partygoers will be treated to a festive Chester three-course menu with tea and coffee.

Then you can hit the dancefloor to live band First Class and their unstoppable, high-energy mix of chart-topping classics.

The Granite Suite at The Chester Hotel will be dressed in its customary deluxe Christmas décor and you will ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’. Just get ready to sway, sing and sashay the night away in The Granite Suite!

It’s the ultimate Christmas party night all wrapped up for you, with a First Class soundtrack.

Party nights are on December 9 and 16, and cost £69.50 per person.

Find out more about what to expect from a Christmas party night at The Chester Hotel.