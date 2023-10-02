Indulge your sweet tooth: 3 Heavenly Desserts to try in Aberdeen

We all deserve a wee treat every now and then, and the newly opened Heavenly Desserts on Aberdeen’s Union Street is here to fulfil all your sweet-tooth cravings!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The chain restaurant is known for its indulgent desserts with something on offer for everyone, including vegan, halal and gluten-free diners.

And now local foodies can try out the mouthwatering menu at the new Heavenly Desserts Aberdeen branch – only the fourth to launch in Scotland.

To help whet your appetite, here are three signature Heavenly Desserts options you need to try. Which one will you go for first?

3 of the best Heavenly Desserts signature desserts

1. Ruby Chocolate & Raspberry Croffle, £10

Soft, buttery croissant dough meets signature American waffles in this filling dessert!

It’s delicately baked until light and crispy, giving you the flakiness of a fresh croissant with the classic markings of American waffles.

Available in five delicious flavours, the croffle is a Heavenly Desserts signature dessert and a sweet treat creation it’s renowned for over the UK.

So of course, it deserves a signature flavour – something so sweet and iconic, it will stand the test of time. The company’s dedicated dessert experts developed just that when they created a much loved Heavenly classic – the Ruby Chocolate & Raspberry Croffle.

Two golden and delicately baked croffles are stacked and sauced with ruby and white chocolate, embellished with white chocolate shavings, and topped with fresh raspberries. As with all desserts from the brand, this croffle is accompanied by a scoop of authentic Italian white chocolate gelato, picked to perfectly complement the croffle.

2. ‘Grow Up’ Cheesecake Pot, £9.75

Another signature dessert by Heavenly Desserts launched late summer 2022!

The ‘Grow Up’ cheesecake presents a perfectly potted and irresistibly smooth cheesecake in a ceramic plant pot, made with cookie cheesecake cream and soft cookie pieces.

Topped with Oreo ‘soil’, Biscoff milk syrup made perfect for pouring, and a sprig of fresh mint delicately potted to bring it to life, this innovative cheesecake creates memorable dessert moments which deliver delight to your senses.

3. Passion Fruit & Vanilla Martini (VE), £5.25

Fancy something sweet to sip? With a full martini and mocktail collection available at Heavenly Desserts, you’ll always find something to wet your whistle in between desserts.

Heavenly Desserts’ signature Passion Fruit & Vanilla Martini first hit the scene back in October 2021 as part of its limited-edition LUXE Collection.

But the fruity and fun drink was so loved amongst guests it was launched as part of the main menu and, years on, it’s still a Heavenly Desserts favourite and a must-try signature drink.

A perfect blend of passion fruit, vanilla and pineapple, each and every martini is created and shaken by hand, made with love by the Heavenly team. Topped with fresh passion fruit, this alcohol free and vegan martini has a subtle sweetness which complements so many of the sweet treats on offer.

Satisfy your cravings for decadent chocolate, fresh waffles, rich cheesecake and more! Discover more sweet treats and drinks available at Heavenly Desserts Aberdeen.