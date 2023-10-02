Indulge your sweet tooth: 3 Heavenly Desserts to try in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Indulge your sweet tooth: 3 Heavenly Desserts to try in Aberdeen

From golden croffles to fruity cocktails, what treat will you choose?

In partnership with Heavenly Desserts
A variety of Heavenly Desserts signature desserts.
The Heavenly Desserts menu has something for everyone.

We all deserve a wee treat every now and then, and the newly opened Heavenly Desserts on Aberdeen’s Union Street is here to fulfil all your sweet-tooth cravings!

The chain restaurant is known for its indulgent desserts with something on offer for everyone, including vegan, halal and gluten-free diners.

And now local foodies can try out the mouthwatering menu at the new Heavenly Desserts Aberdeen branch – only the fourth to launch in Scotland.

To help whet your appetite, here are three signature Heavenly Desserts options you need to try. Which one will you go for first?

3 of the best Heavenly Desserts signature desserts

Heavenly Desserts tapas
What will you try first at Heavenly Desserts?

1. Ruby Chocolate & Raspberry Croffle, £10

Ruby Chocolate & Raspberry Croffle, Heavenly Desserts signature dessert
Ruby Chocolate & Raspberry Croffle, £10.

Soft, buttery croissant dough meets signature American waffles in this filling dessert!

It’s delicately baked until light and crispy, giving you the flakiness of a fresh croissant with the classic markings of American waffles.

Available in five delicious flavours, the croffle is a Heavenly Desserts signature dessert and a sweet treat creation it’s renowned for over the UK.

So of course, it deserves a signature flavour – something so sweet and iconic, it will stand the test of time. The company’s dedicated dessert experts developed just that when they created a much loved Heavenly classic – the Ruby Chocolate & Raspberry Croffle.

Two golden and delicately baked croffles are stacked and sauced with ruby and white chocolate, embellished with white chocolate shavings, and topped with fresh raspberries. As with all desserts from the brand, this croffle is accompanied by a scoop of authentic Italian white chocolate gelato, picked to perfectly complement the croffle.

2. ‘Grow Up’ Cheesecake Pot, £9.75

‘Grow Up’ Cheesecake Pot from Heavenly Desserts.
‘Grow Up’ Cheesecake Pot, £9.75.

Another signature dessert by Heavenly Desserts launched late summer 2022!

The ‘Grow Up’ cheesecake presents a perfectly potted and irresistibly smooth cheesecake in a ceramic plant pot, made with cookie cheesecake cream and soft cookie pieces.

Topped with Oreo ‘soil’, Biscoff milk syrup made perfect for pouring, and a sprig of fresh mint delicately potted to bring it to life, this innovative cheesecake creates memorable dessert moments which deliver delight to your senses.

3. Passion Fruit & Vanilla Martini (VE), £5.25

Passion Fruit & Vanilla Martini from Heavenly Desserts
Passion Fruit & Vanilla Martini , £5.25.

Fancy something sweet to sip? With a full martini and mocktail collection available at Heavenly Desserts, you’ll always find something to wet your whistle in between desserts.

Heavenly Desserts’ signature Passion Fruit & Vanilla Martini first hit the scene back in October 2021 as part of its limited-edition LUXE Collection.

But the fruity and fun drink was so loved amongst guests it was launched as part of the main menu and, years on, it’s still a Heavenly Desserts favourite and a must-try signature drink.

A perfect blend of passion fruit, vanilla and pineapple, each and every  martini is created and shaken by hand, made with love by the Heavenly team. Topped with fresh passion fruit, this alcohol free and vegan martini has a subtle sweetness which complements so many of the sweet treats on offer.

Satisfy your cravings for decadent chocolate, fresh waffles, rich cheesecake and more! Discover more sweet treats and drinks available at Heavenly Desserts Aberdeen

More from Food and Drink

Partygoers enjoy a Christmas night out in Aberdeen at a bar decorated with festive lights and mini santa hats
Planning a Christmas party? 5 ideas for a festive night out in Aberdeen
The Heavenly Desserts menu has something for everyone.
Haggis empanadas: Did the food at Tucan in Rosemount transport us to South America?
Aberdeen Crolla's owner Carol Cordiner
Aberdeen's Crolla's owner talks REOPENING and public response to August closure — which had…
Food and Drink owners in Nairn
Do food and drink places 'close too early' in Nairn? Locals have their say…
Port Ellen 40-year-old single malt whisky.
Ultra-rare whiskies: Yours for £35,000 (The Glenlivet) and £5,700 (Port Ellen)
table setting at the Silver Darling restaurant with a view of Aberdeen's harbour and beach
Eating and drinking your way through the Granite City
The Heavenly Desserts menu has something for everyone.
Whisky Galore (for approximately five hours): New Harris dram flies off the shelves
The Heavenly Desserts menu has something for everyone.
Book yourself into IV10 in Fortrose for small plates packing big flavour
The Heavenly Desserts menu has something for everyone.
Late grandad inspires Marykirk mum-of-two to launch business specialising in homemade Scottish tablet
Rosa Jackson, emerging talent winner at the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.
Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards: Who's won what?