Opera singer Samuel Dale Johnson excited to return to Aberdeen in The Barber of Seville at HMT

Samuel Dale Johnson was studying to be a physiotherapist before he walked into an opera house.

On holiday in London, the 20-something student went to the Royal Opera House where his friend Steven Moore was prompting.

Sitting in the staff box, the Australian watched as Jonas Kaufmann and Alessandro Corbelli carried out Adriana Lecouvreur with Sir Mark Elder conducting.

“Literally that night, I went: ‘That’s what I want to do,’” Samuel recalled.

“So I changed everything.”

Samuel extended his holiday, went to study Italian in Siena and changed his degree to a Bachelor of Music.

With fewer opportunities in Australia, throughout his studies he would save money from part-time jobs and fly to Europe to watch live performances.

He then went on to become an alumnus of the renowned Jette Parker Young Artists Programme at the Royal Opera House.

Over 15 years later, Samuel has gained a reputation as one of the leading young baritones of today.

His most recent role is playing Figaro, the fixer-of-everything, in the operatic comedy The Barber of Seville coming to Aberdeen.

And it is not just the audiences he is excited about.

Aberdeen brings out the golf enthusiast

As child growing up on the Sunshine Coast, Samuel’s love of opera probably came from singing along with his parents to six revolving CDs of the opera classics in the car.

Samuel admitted his singing-along was mainly jibberish at the time but he always found it fun.

Alongside choir practice, he also did a lot of sports. One of which he always picks up when visiting this part of Scotland.

“Usually when I go up Inverness and Aberdeen, if I’m not at the theatre or in a bed I’m golfing,” he said.

“I have a huge soft spot for Aberdeen because I’m just going to be on the course the whole time – even in this weather.

“I had a few good rounds of the Kings Links Gold Course there so I’m looking forward to going back.

“So if anyone in Aberdeen sees a guy with sideburns and a moustache on the golf course, come and ask him about opera.”

The Barber of Seville

Touring the country, the Scottish Opera’s The Barber of Seville is based on two young lovers, Rosina and Count Almaviva, trying to beat the odds to be together.

Samuel’s character of Figaro is hired to try and fix the problems – namely Rosina’s guardian Doctor Bartolo played by David Stout – and acts as the voice of reason.

“I really enjoy playing him,” Samuel said. “It’s always hysterics.

“I don’t think he’s the funniest guy in the piece – he’s not the one that gets all the laughs – but he’s the one who almost breaks the third wall.

“He can see the audience there because everyone else is so ridiculous around him they’re really like caricatures.”

Rossini’s comedy has been translated into English by Amanda Holden which Samuel said makes it all the more accessible to different audiences.

And so far, every Scottish city has reacted differently.

“This is the first time that I get to play off Scottish audiences with humour,” he added.

“I’m really, really excited to see how Aberdeen audiences react.

“It’s a solid story and no matter who comes to watch it they’re going to enjoy it because it’s a classic.”

Glencoe home from home

For those who have never gone to see an opera before, Samuel said it is not about “stuffy shirts” or having to know all the history and research behind it.

He said: “It’s a really beautiful, simplistic thing.

“You don’t have to know anything about Rossini or The Barber of Seville. You can go there and just enjoy. Really it’s as simple as that.

“And Scottish Opera have done a phenomenal job of creating a wonderful creative team and cast to put this on.”

While the baritone – whose family are believed to be descendants of Clan Fraser of Lovat – has travelled all over the world for various roles, he said his favourite drive is through the Highlands.

“I have an enormous soft spot for Scotland,” he said. “Honestly if I was to make anywhere my base in Europe – I think Scotland would be the place.

“Scotland is like my second home. I love going up to Glencoe, it’s my favourite drive in the world.

“Honestly every corner you drive past you get out and you go ‘Oh My god it’s breathtaking’ even the fifth time doing it.”

When trying to get further north or to Fort William, he added: “You never get there because you’re jumping out the car and going for a walk or going to see a waterfall.”

The Barber of Seville is playing at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on November 23 and 25. To get tickets, visit Aberdeen Performing Arts website.