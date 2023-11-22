Opera singer Samuel Dale Johnson excited to return to Aberdeen in The Barber of Seville at HMT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opera singer Samuel Dale Johnson excited to return to Aberdeen in The Barber of Seville at HMT

Australian baritone Samuel Dale Johnson is excited to perform in Aberdeen with The Barber of Seville and also cannot wait to have a few rounds at Kings Links Golf Course.

The Sunshine Coast opera singer Samuel Dale Johnson is playing Figaro in The Barber of Seville. Image: Scottish Opera/ James Glossop
By Lottie Hood

Samuel Dale Johnson was studying to be a physiotherapist before he walked into an opera house.

On holiday in London, the 20-something student went to the Royal Opera House where his friend Steven Moore was prompting.

Sitting in the staff box, the Australian watched as Jonas Kaufmann and Alessandro Corbelli carried out Adriana Lecouvreur with Sir Mark Elder conducting.

“Literally that night, I went: ‘That’s what I want to do,’” Samuel recalled.

“So I changed everything.”

Samuel extended his holiday, went to study Italian in Siena and changed his degree to a Bachelor of Music.

With fewer opportunities in Australia, throughout his studies he would save money from part-time jobs and fly to Europe to watch live performances.

Simone McIntosh (Rosina), Samuel Dale Johnson (Figaro) and Anthony Gregory (Count Almaviva) in The Barber of Seville. Image: Scottish Opera/ James Glossop.

He then went on to become an alumnus of the renowned Jette Parker Young Artists Programme at the Royal Opera House.

Over 15 years later, Samuel has gained a reputation as one of the leading young baritones of today.

His most recent role is playing Figaro, the fixer-of-everything, in the operatic comedy The Barber of Seville coming to Aberdeen.

And it is not just the audiences he is excited about.

Aberdeen brings out the golf enthusiast

As child growing up on the Sunshine Coast, Samuel’s love of opera probably came from singing along with his parents to six revolving CDs of the opera classics in the car.

Samuel admitted his singing-along was mainly jibberish at the time but he always found it fun.

Alongside choir practice, he also did a lot of sports. One of which he always picks up when visiting this part of Scotland.

Kings Links Golf Course is a favourite with the opera singer. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“Usually when I go up Inverness and Aberdeen, if I’m not at the theatre or in a bed I’m golfing,” he said.

“I have a huge soft spot for Aberdeen because I’m just going to be on the course the whole time – even in this weather.

“I had a few good rounds of the Kings Links Gold Course there so I’m looking forward to going back.

“So if anyone in Aberdeen sees a guy with sideburns and a moustache on the golf course, come and ask him about opera.”

The Barber of Seville

Touring the country, the Scottish Opera’s The Barber of Seville is based on two young lovers, Rosina and Count Almaviva, trying to beat the odds to be together.

Samuel’s character of Figaro is hired to try and fix the problems – namely Rosina’s guardian Doctor Bartolo played by David Stout – and acts as the voice of reason.

“I really enjoy playing him,” Samuel said. “It’s always hysterics.

“I don’t think he’s the funniest guy in the piece – he’s not the one that gets all the laughs – but he’s the one who almost breaks the third wall.

David Stout and Samuel Dale Johnson in The Barber of Seville. Image: Scottish Opera/ James Glossop.

“He can see the audience there because everyone else is so ridiculous around him they’re really like caricatures.”

Rossini’s comedy has been translated into English by Amanda Holden which Samuel said makes it all the more accessible to different audiences.

And so far, every Scottish city has reacted differently.

“This is the first time that I get to play off Scottish audiences with humour,” he added.

“I’m really, really excited to see how Aberdeen audiences react.

“It’s a solid story and no matter who comes to watch it they’re going to enjoy it because it’s a classic.”

Glencoe home from home

For those who have never gone to see an opera before, Samuel said it is not about “stuffy shirts” or having to know all the history and research behind it.

He said: “It’s a really beautiful, simplistic thing.

“You don’t have to know anything about Rossini or The Barber of Seville. You can go there and just enjoy. Really it’s as simple as that.

“And Scottish Opera have done a phenomenal job of creating a wonderful creative team and cast to put this on.”

Glencoe is a favourite spot. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

While the baritone – whose family are believed to be descendants of Clan Fraser of Lovat – has travelled all over the world for various roles, he said his favourite drive is through the Highlands.

“I have an enormous soft spot for Scotland,” he said. “Honestly if I was to make anywhere my base in Europe – I think Scotland would be the place.

“Scotland is like my second home. I love going up to Glencoe, it’s my favourite drive in the world.

“Honestly every corner you drive past you get out and you go ‘Oh My god it’s breathtaking’ even the fifth time doing it.”

When trying to get further north or to Fort William, he added: “You never get there because you’re jumping out the car and going for a walk or going to see a waterfall.”

The Barber of Seville is playing at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on November 23 and 25. To get tickets, visit Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

