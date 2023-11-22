Work to start on £1million Aberdeen playpark in January as funding approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Work to start on £1million Aberdeen playpark in January as funding approved

The play area at Hazlehead Park is set for an impressive makeover.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Funds for the £1 million improvement work at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen have been approved today. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council
Funds for the £1 million improvement work at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen have been approved today. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

Work on Aberdeen’s new £1million play area in Hazlehead Park is set to start in January.

Funds for the impressive playpark were approved today by Aberdeen City Council Finance and Resources Committee.

The current site will be transformed thanks to £900,000 from a Scottish Government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities fund and £100,000 from the council.

The construction of the new Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen is due to start in January 2024 . Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

Initial designs were unveiled earlier this month, with an artist’s impression showing how the colourful area could look.

The council highlighted the “inclusivity” of the new park, which will be split into different phases designed for different age groups.

Large tower units are expected to bring the ‘wow factor’ alongside swings, chutes and interactive panels.

A big transformation will take place at Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Beyond the play equipment, improvements will be made to drainage to the site and there will be new seating, picnic benches and bins, new landscaping, new safety surfacing and grass zones.

While initial designs have been released, they may change following a consultation period with schools and local community groups that runs until December 3.

Committee convener Councillor Alex McLellan said: “I am pleased the plans for Hazlehead playpark are moving forward with the funding received from the Scottish Government.

“The park is popular with families and young people which I am sure will only continue following this investment.”

