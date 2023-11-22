Work to start on £1million Aberdeen playpark in January as funding approved

Work on Aberdeen’s new £1million play area in Hazlehead Park is set to start in January.

Funds for the impressive playpark were approved today by Aberdeen City Council Finance and Resources Committee.

The current site will be transformed thanks to £900,000 from a Scottish Government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities fund and £100,000 from the council.

Initial designs were unveiled earlier this month, with an artist’s impression showing how the colourful area could look.

The council highlighted the “inclusivity” of the new park, which will be split into different phases designed for different age groups.

Large tower units are expected to bring the ‘wow factor’ alongside swings, chutes and interactive panels.

Beyond the play equipment, improvements will be made to drainage to the site and there will be new seating, picnic benches and bins, new landscaping, new safety surfacing and grass zones.

While initial designs have been released, they may change following a consultation period with schools and local community groups that runs until December 3.

Committee convener Councillor Alex McLellan said: “I am pleased the plans for Hazlehead playpark are moving forward with the funding received from the Scottish Government.

“The park is popular with families and young people which I am sure will only continue following this investment.”