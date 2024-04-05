Marvel star brands Scots drink the ‘elixir of the gods’ at Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Marvel star brands Scots drink the ‘elixir of the gods’ at Comic Con

Ross Marquand, star of The Walking Dead and the Marvel franchise, met with the Press and Journal at Aberdeen Comic Con.

By Jenna Scott
Ross Marquand is best known for playing Aaron in The Walking Dead. Image: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC.
Ross Marquand is best known for playing Aaron in The Walking Dead. Image: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC.

Amid the hordes of fans gathering inside the P&J Live, this Marvel star was awestruck by the delicious fizz of Irn Bru at Aberdeen Comic Con.

Ross Marquand, known for his role on The Walking Dead, acquired a taste for the Scottish beverage several years ago and has since been gifted bottles upon bottles at various conventions.

It’s a delicacy he dubbed the “elixir of the gods.”

“Everyone knows that I love Irn Bru, so they just bring it to me every single time and I love it so much,” said 42-year-old Marquand, who played Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and its 2019 sequel Avengers: Endgame.

But during his brief stay in the Granite City, the Colorado-born actor and his former co-star Khary Payton sought to broaden their palate and delve into the “lovely whiskies” of the north-east.

Marquand had high praise for their drinks of choice, branding them as “so much better here than it is in the States.”

Marvel star Ross Marquand holds an Irn Bru.
The star is a big fan of the iconic Scots drink. Image: Robertson Creative for Monopoly Events.

The duo made their first appearance at the popular Aberdeen event in March where they met with eager fans.

“Scottish people are known for being very happy and very friendly and very honest, and I love that about them,” Marquand said.

“I think it’s always fun when kids who maybe aren’t familiar with some of my work see my pictures and they’re like ‘oh, you played Red Skull, or Ultron, or were in Invincible.’”

In 2018, the actor replaced Hugo Weaving as Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War before reprising the role in its 2019 sequel Avengers: Endgame.

“When you do voiceover work they’re not getting the chance to see my face and I think it’s always a fun thing, especially when a young kid sees a picture of something you were involved in and it’s a fun little joy for me,” he added.

Marquand, a comic con veteran, also understands the joy of conventions and the thrill fans get when meeting their television heroes.

He said: “It’s funny because there are people who I’ve genuinely freaked out about.”

Ross Marquand at Aberdeen Comic Con.
Ross made sure to bring his bottle when we met. Image: Monopoly Events.

The star expressed his own enthusiasm over meeting fellow con-goer and Star Wars actor Jimmy Vee, who played R2-D2 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“There’s just so many people I’ve grown up loving their work and I’ve gotten the chance to see so much of this planet because of conventions and I’m always blown away by the number of really high calibre actors I’ve gotten the chance to meet doing these events.

“It’s an insane joy and a real privilege,” Marquand added.

Whilst appreciating his warm welcome, the fan-favourite made the most of his weekend by taking time to explore the city, catching a showing of Dune: Part Two at a local Cineworld complex, dining at various bars and restaurants, and visiting Slain’s Castle.

He said: “Everyone’s been lovely.”

Marquand explained that his sightseeing was unfortunately cut short as he had to prepare for auditions in his hotel room, but he hopes to return to the north-east next year and stop by Dunnottar Castle.

“I would love that,” he said.

