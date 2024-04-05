Marvel star brands Scots drink the ‘elixir of the gods’ at Comic Con

Amid the hordes of fans gathering inside the P&J Live, this Marvel star was awestruck by the delicious fizz of Irn Bru at Aberdeen Comic Con.

Ross Marquand, known for his role on The Walking Dead, acquired a taste for the Scottish beverage several years ago and has since been gifted bottles upon bottles at various conventions.

It’s a delicacy he dubbed the “elixir of the gods.”

“Everyone knows that I love Irn Bru, so they just bring it to me every single time and I love it so much,” said 42-year-old Marquand, who played Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and its 2019 sequel Avengers: Endgame.

But during his brief stay in the Granite City, the Colorado-born actor and his former co-star Khary Payton sought to broaden their palate and delve into the “lovely whiskies” of the north-east.

Marquand had high praise for their drinks of choice, branding them as “so much better here than it is in the States.”

The duo made their first appearance at the popular Aberdeen event in March where they met with eager fans.

“Scottish people are known for being very happy and very friendly and very honest, and I love that about them,” Marquand said.

“I think it’s always fun when kids who maybe aren’t familiar with some of my work see my pictures and they’re like ‘oh, you played Red Skull, or Ultron, or were in Invincible.’”

In 2018, the actor replaced Hugo Weaving as Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War before reprising the role in its 2019 sequel Avengers: Endgame.

“When you do voiceover work they’re not getting the chance to see my face and I think it’s always a fun thing, especially when a young kid sees a picture of something you were involved in and it’s a fun little joy for me,” he added.

Marquand, a comic con veteran, also understands the joy of conventions and the thrill fans get when meeting their television heroes.

He said: “It’s funny because there are people who I’ve genuinely freaked out about.”

The star expressed his own enthusiasm over meeting fellow con-goer and Star Wars actor Jimmy Vee, who played R2-D2 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“There’s just so many people I’ve grown up loving their work and I’ve gotten the chance to see so much of this planet because of conventions and I’m always blown away by the number of really high calibre actors I’ve gotten the chance to meet doing these events.

“It’s an insane joy and a real privilege,” Marquand added.

Whilst appreciating his warm welcome, the fan-favourite made the most of his weekend by taking time to explore the city, catching a showing of Dune: Part Two at a local Cineworld complex, dining at various bars and restaurants, and visiting Slain’s Castle.

He said: “Everyone’s been lovely.”

Marquand explained that his sightseeing was unfortunately cut short as he had to prepare for auditions in his hotel room, but he hopes to return to the north-east next year and stop by Dunnottar Castle.

“I would love that,” he said.