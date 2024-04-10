Janey Godley: Inverness architecture, the joy of laughter and pre-funeral parties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Janey Godley: Inverness architecture, the joy of laughter and pre-funeral parties

The comedian is arriving at Eden Court with her signature wit and new film documenting the reality of living with terminal cancer while on tour.

Janey Godley in a colourful jumper looking at the camera unsmilingly.
Image: Ruth Marsh PR
By Lottie Hood

There are a few things that incite strong feelings in Janey Godley – Scots complaining about the cold, Inverness architecture and making people laugh.

“My favourite memory of Inverness is walking about at night when all the lights are on the wee bridges and going for a coffee in the late-night places,” said comedian Janey.

“I love Inverness. I love the buildings. I’m a big architecture freak and I do watercolours and paintings.

“I’ve done a couple of paintings of the River Ness with the buildings at the side of it.

Comedian Janey Godley who loves Inverness
Janey said she enjoys sketching and painting the architecture in Inverness. Image: Ruth Marsh PR

“It’s just got the feelings of the Highlands about it but it’s also a busy city centre metropolis and then I love a city with a river.”

When asked if she ever gets cold when sketching on-site in the city, the Glaswegian whose Nicola Sturgeon voiceovers became iconic during the Covid lockdowns, was quick to express outrage.

Recalling a recent trip to The Fife Arms in Braemar – where the Aberdeenshire sheep did not appreciate her stand-up – Janey added: “I love the cold. I’m Scottish.

“I don’t understand people who say it’s very cold, put on a jacket then.”

Janey Godley with Nicola Sturgeon
Janey Godley went viral for her Nicola Sturgeon voiceovers during Covid.

Touring keeps Janey energised

Having visited the Highland capital six times, Janey said she is excited to return to Eden Court with Janey: On Screen + On Stage and of course, get back on tour.

Especially as she thought her last one Not Dead Yet in 2023 was her last hurrah after facing a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, Janey has carried on gigging, touring and creating – not just painting – all while struggling with a myriad of symptoms.

Comedian Janey Godley
Janey said she wants to keep making people laugh. Image: Glasgow Film Festival.

Acting as her “weird magic juice” and tonic from boredom, she said being on stage gives her a boost of energy.

“I know the symptoms can change from the day-to-day with the cancer,” she added.

“The hernia can hurt, my bowels can go dodgy but I always seem to manage to get on stage and I just have to accept that I’m living with a terminal disease.

“I just want to go on stage and make people laugh and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

‘I had a pre-funeral party, it was called a film premiere’

But this tour is slightly different.

While there will be stand-up from Janey, audiences will first watch a new documentary about Janey’s life story.

The feature delves into her childhood and Janey’s relationship with her daughter, a fellow comedian, Ashley Storrie, as they navigate living with cancer on tour.

Audiences will also be treated to a journey through the film’s outtakes and live Q&A.

Janey Godley and daughter Ashley Storrie
Janey and daughter Ashley Storrie at the Glasgow Film Festival. Image: Glasgow Film Festival

“I’m doing everything but dancing,” Janey joked.

“It’s a very unique event. You never get to see a film with stand-up from the person in the film.

“To hear the audience cheer at the end, it’s so uplifting.”

The feature film sold out at the Glasgow Film Festival in March and sharing the experience with family and friends was a real highlight for Janey.

“You see the thing is,” she commented. “They’re all going to be there at my funeral so this was like getting the party before the funeral.

“I had a pre-funeral party, it was called a film premiere.”

Janey Godley at the Glasgow Film Festival red carpet premiere.
Janey said it was a wonderful way to celebrate and spend time with friends and family. Image: Glasgow Film Festival

Living with cancer and online haters

Despite her humour and openness when talking about her battle with cancer, Janey admitted that to cope with living with it, most of the time she ignores it.

“You don’t think about it because there’s no solution,” she said. “It’s like knowing that there’s a comet coming to Earth to kill us all so what do you, think of that every day?

“You don’t because you can’t because there isn’t an answer.

“You just go ‘Ah well that day will come, it’s not today’ and as my husband says ‘not today’.”

Comedian Janey Godley
Janey at the film premiere in Glasgow. Image: Glasgow Film Festival.

One thing she has limited however is using social media.

After some historic racist tweets of Janey’s were uncovered, the comedian has severely cut back her time on X (formerly Twitter) after being harassed by hateful accounts.

Hit with mock gravestones and “being told to die quicker” mainly from “far-right men”, she said hopping onto X for 24 hours once a month works well: “It’s brilliant in that way. I can pop on and then deactivate the account again.”

Celebrating the wins

Janey said she has a solid team of friends, family, a psychologist and the Maggie’s Centre in Glasgow around her for the bad days.

Especially with her daughter Ashley, who pops in to steal a pen at one point while we chat.

Janey explained Ashley is also being interviewed at the same time for the six-part series Dinosaur as the co-writer and lead actor.

Very much the proud mum, Janey said: “We celebrate each other’s wins all the time. I’m her biggest cheerleader and she’s mine.”

Ashley Storrie and Janey Godley
Janey and Ashley always strive to celebrate each other’s wins. Image: Glasgow Film Festival

The pair recently jetted to London to celebrate being nominated at the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2024 with the Radio 4 series Janey Godley: The C Bomb with a “Whoop-dee-doo party”.

This usually consists of a girlie sleepover, Ashley complaining about Janey’s snoring and then eating a burger.

With her new book Janey: The Woman That Won’t Shut Up out in May, Janey is keen on staying busy.

“I’ve always been a grafter,” she admitted. “If you leave me to be bored then trouble happens.”

Janey Godley: On Stage And Screen is in Eden Court on Friday April 12. For buying tickets or more information, you can visit her website by clicking here. 

Conversation