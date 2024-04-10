Elgin Town Hall revamp set to begin next year

Work could begin on rejuvenating Elgin Town Hall in May next year.

And the redesigned building is expected to welcome audiences back in 2027.

The hall is the first phase of the £31m cultural quarter project for the town, that also includes bringing Grant Lodge back into use.

A full business case is expected to go before Moray Council in August.

Hopes that Elgin Town Hall revamp will have ‘Positive impact’

Elgin Community Council received a progress update on the scheme at their meeting on Tuesday.

Project manager Claire English told the meeting it was her ambition that the town hall redevelopment would have a “big positive impact”.

She said: “We need to be honest about what we’re dealing with. It is a big challenge but also a massive opportunity.

“It’s a long process and it will take a lot of belief and commitment.”

LDN Architects were awarded the contract for the town hall redesign in November.

At the moment there are accessibility issues, with people only able to get to some rooms by walking through the main auditorium.

The B-listed brutalist style building opened its doors in 1961.

It was extended during the mid 1970s.

Grant Lodge in Cooper Park will be the focus of the next phase of project.

£31m cultural quarter for Elgin

Also B-listed, the aim for the former library is a multi-functional space with a café or restaurant with function rooms available to hire.

A design team to take the plans for the building is expected to be announced soon.

And private investment is being sought for a 60 to 100 bedroom luxury hotel within the cultural quarter.

The project is one of eight that form the £100m Moray Growth Deal.

It is expected to directly create 450 jobs and attract 50,000 additional tourists to the area.

Aims include retaining and attracting young people and families to Moray and addressing the gender pay gap.

Other projects include an aerospace technology centre, a business enterprise hub and a manufacturing and innovation centre.

There are also plans to improve delivery of science, technology, engineering and maths subjects for younger children.

Digital health schemes will also be developed and improvements made to public transport.

300 affordable homes will be built as part of the deal, which is funded by the UK and Scottish governments, Moray Council and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.