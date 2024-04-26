Review: Davina McCall moves Aberdeen audience to tears and laughter at the Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Davina McCall moves Aberdeen audience to tears and laughter at the Music Hall

The TV icon wore her heart on her sleeve as she spoke candidly about her life during a talk to a sell-out crowd.

By Rosemary Lowne
Davina McCall gave an inspiring talk at Aberdeen Music Hall.
Davina McCall spoke movingly about the ups and downs of her life at the motivational talk in Aberdeen's Music Hall. Image: ITV/Shutterstock

It was impossible not to be moved in some way by the powerful talk that Davina McCall MBE gave at Aberdeen’s Music Hall last night.

From the heartbreak and destruction of drug addiction and the complicated relationship she had with her late mum to finding happiness with her partner Michael and becoming a menopause campaigner, no topic was off the table during the sell-out event.

Hosted by BBC Scotland presenter Fiona Stalker in a Q&A style format, Davina connected with the audience in a way no-one else could as she bared her soul about deeply personal issues and, without being preachy, the lessons she’s learned.

“Out of anything bad, we can learn something,” Davina told the audience.

Davina connected with the audience at a deeper level during her talk at the Music Hall. Image: Tony Kershaw/CPNA Pool/Shutterstock

Davina McCall moves audience to tears

One poignant moment that moved some audience to tears was when she spoke lovingly about her best friend who helped her through drug addiction.

Years later, when she was in recovery, Davina spoke of the shock when she discovered the same friend was in the throes of addiction and how she supported her through that.

Reflecting on those dark times and how she came through it, Davina says it was about finding her passion and relentlessly pursuing it, revealing that she hassled the bosses at MTV for three years before she finally got her foot in the door of the TV industry.

Davina took the sell out audience at the Music Hall on an inspiring journey. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Davina’s memories of Aberdeen

Lighter moments in the night came when she laughed about coming up to Aberdeen in the 1990s to film Streetmate, a dating show on Channel 4.

When the female contestant said she was looking for a date with a firefighter, Davina found an unsuspecting man in HMV who by sheer coincidence was an off-duty firefighter who proceeded to give her a fireman’s lift in the middle of Union Street.

Forever indebted to Streetmate, Davina says it was that TV show that led to Big Brother.

No topic was left untouched during Davina’s talk in Aberdeen. Image: ITV/Shutterstock

Leaving Big Brother was ‘scary’

Describing it as a ‘scary moment’ when she left Big Brother after 11 years, Davina says she never expected further jobs to come her way and instead went back to what she’s done throughout her life: ‘hussle’.

“I’ve never expected things to come to me,” said Davina.

“I always just keep walking forward.”

Davina starts menopause revolution

Towards the end of the night, Davina talked to the mainly female audience about the perimenopause and the menopause and why she is so passionate about raising as much awareness about it as she can.

Wrapping up the talk, which was organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and TotalEnergies, Fiona asked Davina what she would tell her younger self.

“It’s all going to be OK, I do believe that.”

Conversation