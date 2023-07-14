Aberdeen’s iconic The Blue Lamp named Britain’s Jazz Venue of the Year

Aberdeen’s iconic The Blue Lamp has been named Britain’s Jazz Venue of the Year at a prestigious awards ceremony in London.

Jazz at The Blue Lamp were honoured as the the best jazz venue in Britain at the Parliamentary Jazz Awards.

Formed in 2011 Jazz at The Blue Lamp have staged more than 300 Thursday night concerts with top international and Scottish musicians.

Jazz at The Blue Lamp also runs monthly Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon sessions for local bands.

It is also the home of the Jazz at the Blue Lamp Community Jazz Big Band and Youth Combo.

Committee member Pauline Black attended the ceremony at the PizzaExpress Live (Holborn) venue and accepted the award on behalf of Jazz at The Blue Lamp.

The certificate award which will be framed and put on display at the Granite City venue.

Pauline insists the prestigious honour is tribute to Sandy Brown, the former owner of The Blue Lamp who passed away at the age of 74 in 2000.

Sandy was a legendary figure in the Aberdeen music scene.

Following his passing The Blue Lamp was taken on by Sandy’s grandson Lewis.

Pauline said: “The award is such a great tribute to Sandy Brown who was always there supporting everything we did.

“Lewis has kept it going but we couldn’t have done any of this without Sandy.

“Sandy was tremendously influential and the most incredible supporter of live music.

“Not just jazz, but any kind of music.

“Sandy was amazing.”

‘It is all voluntary, a team effort’

Jazz at the Blue Lamp is a group of volunteer jazz fans and musicians who run jazz concerts and events at the legendary venue.

Their work is supported by Jazz Scotland, Creative Scotland and Aberdeen City Council.

Pauline said: “When The Blue Lamp was announced as winners I was a bit overwhelmed.

“Then I thought ‘oh no, I’m going to have to make up a speech’.

“It was a huge honour to receive the award on half of everyone because it’s a team effort.

“It’s all voluntary. There is the committee who are all volunteers and there is Lewis who owns The Blue Lamp.

“There is real kudos as we can claim the Parliamentary Jazz Award.

“Big venues from across Britain were nominated but our venue in Aberdeen won. It is fantastic.”

‘A really strong sense of community’

Such is the standing of the Thursday night Jazz at the Blue Lamp event world renowned legends such as saxophonist Tommy Smith and Norwegian bassist Arild Andersen have performed numerous times.

Saxophonist Rick Margitza, who played with Miles Davis in the eighties and nineties, was so impressed with The Blue Lamp he stated: “All jazz clubs should be like this one”

What is the secret of Jazz at the Blue Lamp’s success?

Pauline said: “It has a great atmosphere and I like to think we really look after all the musicians that visit.

“Hearing musicians when they perform at gigs on a Thursday night saying it is one of their favourite places to play is great.

“To have that recognised with this award is fantastic.

“I think we have a really strong sense of community in Aberdeen.

“We have our own jazz eco-system as we are miles away from everywhere else, even in Scotland.

“People have to make a bit of an effort to come here on the touring circuit, even Scottish musicians.

“We are a nice listening audience and appreciate really good music.

“We are much more than doing weekly gigs, there is a whole infrastructure around what we do and a scene has built up.

“There are also monthly gigs for local musicians to play and we have a community band.

“We have a new youth jazz combo as well and it is great to see the young ones come through.

“All ages are involved in Jazz at The Blue Lamp.

“The whole atmosphere is what makes The Blue Lamp so special.”

‘A fitting tribute to the great Sandy Brown’

Across more than 300 concerts Jazz at The Blue Lamp have delivered captivating shows spanning every facet of the genre.

From free experimental jazz to trad and swing they have delivered it all – and continue to do so.

The 2023 Parliamentary Jazz Awards are organised by the All-Party Parliamentary Jazz Group (APPJG) .

The award celebrates the vibrancy, diversity, talent and breadth of the jazz scene throughout the United Kingdom.

Jazz at The Blue Lamp Chair Marisha Addison said: “All of us at Jazz at The Blue Lamp are delighted to receive the award of Jazz Venue of the Year.

“A reward for the hard work of our committee and all involved in making The Blue Lamp such a special place.

“Heartfelt thanks go to our funders and supporters Creative Scotland, Aberdeen City Council and Jazz Scotland, and to Lewis Brown at the Blue Lamp for all his support.

“This is also a fitting tribute to the great Sandy Brown without whom none of this would have been possible.”