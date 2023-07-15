Review: Scotland’s youngsters prove they are world class in NYOS’ exquisite performance at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Scotland's youngsters prove they are world class in NYOS' exquisite performance at Aberdeen's Music Hall

Talented young musicians captivated the audience from start to finish.

Martyn Brabbins conducts Elena Urioste and NYOS Symphony Orchestra at Aberdeen's Music Hall.
By Rebecca Buchan

The National Youth Orchestra of Scotland has a special place in my heart having been a member of its string ensemble myself many moons ago.

So when I heard it was headed back to Aberdeen this weekend, the nostalgic part of me was desperate to pop along.

After what felt like a long week I was excited to be able to go and unwind while in a concert hall to the sound of beautifully played classical music.

I was not disappointed. Apart from, that is, by the turnout.

I would estimate only a few hundred people turned up for the performance, which genuinely blew me away. And I was so sad that it was not experienced by many more.

Talent for such a young age was exquisite

The talent and professionalism displayed by all on stage were second to none, especially when they had just one week as an ensemble to rehearse.

Led by the current music director of the English National Opera, Martyn Brabbins took to the stage to conduct the youths who ranged in age from 14-22.

But you would be stupid to let their young years fool you as when they combined they performed with the might of any professional touring orchestra I have seen in recent years.

Brabbins is described as an inspirational force in British music at the moment, conducting almost all the major UK orchestras.

And I have no doubt the players will have benefitted hugely from his experience.

Kicking off the concert with Strauss’ Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks it was clear we were not about to witness some amature performance.

The Symphony Orchestra was also joined by acclaimed violinist Elena Urioste in Coleridge-Taylor’s Violin Concerto.

Violinist Elena Urioste. Image: Supplied NYOS

If I had to sum up her performance in just one word, it would be flawless.

I sat in awe as I watched her fingers dance across her instrument with the most magical results.

As part of their commitment to championing contemporary Scottish composers, NYOS also premiered the full orchestral version of Claire McCue’s In Pursuit, a vibrant concerto for two trombones and orchestra.

This was a first for me having never experienced a trombone concerto before, but it was extremely enjoyable and just a lovely moment to see McCue there to witness her piece’s debut.

NYOS delivered with gusto during their performance in Aberdeen

Finishing off the night NYOS’ performance of Elgar’s In the South (Alassio), Op. 50 was a treat. By this stage of the night, the almost 100-strong orchestra had found its tempo and was delivering with gusto.

And within them, at least 11 were from the north and north-east of Scotland.

Martyn Brabbins conducts Elena Urioste and NYOS Symphony Orchestra at Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Image: NYOS

Standard tickets for the night were priced at £20 – a steal if you ask me.

But what was lovely was the huge discounts awarded to such a large group of people.

The under 26s, senior citizens, wheelchair users and those without a wage could all access the music for a fraction of the price, going far in a way towards making classical music accessible to all.

It may have been around 20 years since I played my violin on the Music Hall stage but last night reminded me I don’t need to be performing to appreciate good music.

NYOS heads to Perth tomorrow night and if you’re reading this and are able to go I urge you to.

If not, please look out for their return. They really are something special.

