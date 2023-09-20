Review: Busted took fans on a much-needed trip down memory lane with epic concert at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Review: Busted took fans on a much-needed trip down memory lane with epic concert at P&J Live

The noughties band we all know and love took the whole of Aberdeen to the year 3000 last night.

Busted in Aberdeen's P&J Live.
Busted brought their anniversary show to Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

Busted took fans to the year 3000. Not much had changed, but they were in Aberdeen. And James, Matt and Charlie are all still pretty fine.

It was an evening of nostalgia for most as Busted brought their 20th anniversary show to the P&J Live.

Fans were suddenly transported back in time as the band played one of their greatest hits from 2003.

And another one.

And another one.

And another one.

Busted performing in Aberdeen.
Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis rocking on stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Fans transported back to 2003

Moments before Matt Willis, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne took to the stage, a message from Dr Emmett Brown (aka Christopher Lloyd) appeared on screen.

How else would Busted open their show? Other than a cameo from Back To The Future.

Doc got the show off to an epic start with a ‘bolt of lightning’ and there they were.

Members of the crowd
The crowd went wild throughout the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Busted were in the flesh. And needless to say, the crowd went wild.

Kicking off the show with Air Hostess, this set the bar high for the remainder of the evening.

Drips of nostalgia were fed to the audience throughout the show, with animated MSN Messenger windows displaying song lyrics and a Nokia 3310 featuring heavily throughout.

‘We wanna do this forever’

Reminiscing on 20 years of Busted the band did everything they could to let the crowd know how grateful they are to “still be doing this”.

The band even teased new music on the way as member, Matt said: “We wanna do this forever”.

Matt Willis teased new music is on the way. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

They even had the crowd in fits of laughter as the camera kept zooming into James drinking bottles of Irn Bru.

Matt then added that the band would be stocking up on the famous Scots drink before they depart Aberdeen.

Hanson got the crowd bopping out of their seats

A crowd favourite was definitely the surprise duet between Busted and American pop-rock band Hanson.

It couldn’t have been a better surprise than Busted taking Hanson on stage to perform a version of MMMBop together.

Hanson.
Hanson belted out MMMBop alongside Busted. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The crowd leapt from their chairs to their feet with their hands in the air, loving every moment.

Being one of the support acts for Busted, Hanson provided their own trip down memory lane with their performance at the start of the evening.

Another up and coming band called The Tyne also performed as one of Busted’s support acts.

We’ve been to the year 3000 and we loved it

James Bourne rocked the stage during the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The show was brought to an end, with a finale like no other.

Doc reappeared on screen, just in time for the encore, announcing that Busted had in fact transported the entire arena to the year 3000.

The band just had to finish with Year 300, it is what we all go to see the band for.

A fan pictured capturing the shhow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

All in all, the evening was drenched in nostalgia and provided a much-needed trip down memory lane, amidst the everchanging world we live in.

More from Music

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are giving the world the first look at their second child together, a boy they have named Riot Rose (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reveal second child is a boy named Riot Rose
Edgar Barrera at the 2022 Latin Grammy awards (John Locher/AP/PA)
Edgar Barrera and Shakira lead Latin Grammy nominations
Roger Whittaker has died aged 87 (Alamy/PA)
Folk singer Roger Whittaker dies aged 87
Travis Scott performing at the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on November 5, 2021, in Houston (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/PA)
Rapper Travis Scott questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival
Kim Petras performing on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/PA)
Kim Petras releases previously shelved debut album featuring Paris Hilton
Rocker Marilyn Manson leaves after appearing in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia, New Hampshire on Monday (Charles Krupa/AP/PA)
Marilyn Manson fined after pleading no contest to blowing nose on videographer
Russell Watson writes song to be released posthumously for charity (Worldwide Cancer Research/PA)
Singer Russell Watson creates new medley to be released for charity posthumously
Jann Wenner, who co-founded Rolling Stone magazine and was also a co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, has been removed from the hall’s board of directors after making comments seen as disparaging toward black and female musicians (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner loses hall of fame role after remarks
Jeezy has filed for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
US rapper Jeezy files for divorce from TV star Jeannie Mai
Roisin Murphy (Matt Crossick/PA)
Roisin Murphy’s album places fifth in charts following puberty blocker comments