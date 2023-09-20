Review: Busted took fans on a much-needed trip down memory lane with epic concert at P&J Live

Busted took fans to the year 3000. Not much had changed, but they were in Aberdeen. And James, Matt and Charlie are all still pretty fine.

It was an evening of nostalgia for most as Busted brought their 20th anniversary show to the P&J Live.

Fans were suddenly transported back in time as the band played one of their greatest hits from 2003.

And another one.

And another one.

And another one.

Fans transported back to 2003

Moments before Matt Willis, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne took to the stage, a message from Dr Emmett Brown (aka Christopher Lloyd) appeared on screen.

How else would Busted open their show? Other than a cameo from Back To The Future.

Doc got the show off to an epic start with a ‘bolt of lightning’ and there they were.

Busted were in the flesh. And needless to say, the crowd went wild.

Kicking off the show with Air Hostess, this set the bar high for the remainder of the evening.

Drips of nostalgia were fed to the audience throughout the show, with animated MSN Messenger windows displaying song lyrics and a Nokia 3310 featuring heavily throughout.

‘We wanna do this forever’

Reminiscing on 20 years of Busted the band did everything they could to let the crowd know how grateful they are to “still be doing this”.

The band even teased new music on the way as member, Matt said: “We wanna do this forever”.

They even had the crowd in fits of laughter as the camera kept zooming into James drinking bottles of Irn Bru.

Matt then added that the band would be stocking up on the famous Scots drink before they depart Aberdeen.

Hanson got the crowd bopping out of their seats

A crowd favourite was definitely the surprise duet between Busted and American pop-rock band Hanson.

It couldn’t have been a better surprise than Busted taking Hanson on stage to perform a version of MMMBop together.

The crowd leapt from their chairs to their feet with their hands in the air, loving every moment.

Being one of the support acts for Busted, Hanson provided their own trip down memory lane with their performance at the start of the evening.

Another up and coming band called The Tyne also performed as one of Busted’s support acts.

We’ve been to the year 3000 and we loved it

The show was brought to an end, with a finale like no other.

Doc reappeared on screen, just in time for the encore, announcing that Busted had in fact transported the entire arena to the year 3000.

The band just had to finish with Year 300, it is what we all go to see the band for.

All in all, the evening was drenched in nostalgia and provided a much-needed trip down memory lane, amidst the everchanging world we live in.