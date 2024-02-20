WATCH: Skylights new video filmed in Aberdeen featuring triumphant Beach Ballroom show

Yorkshire Indie legends Skylights filmed the video for their new single in Aberdeen – complete with footage from their triumphant gig at the city’s Beach Ballroom.

The four-piece have forged a strong connection with Granite City fans and performed at a sell out Beach Ballroom in October last year.

Guitarist Turnbull Smith paid tribute to the “1,000 legends” who packed out the Aberdeen venue in “one of the greatest days of our lives”.

The video for new single Time To Let Things Go features footage from the gig and also includes scenes filmed at Aberdeen beach front.

Time To Let Things Go stormed to number two in the Official Vinyl Singles chart.

It was kept off top spot by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor which has enjoyed a revival due to its use in the hit movie Saltburn.

Such is the buzz in Aberdeen surrounding Skylights a headline show announced for the city’s Tunnels venue on Friday, September 6 sold out in FIVE minutes.

Due to overwhelming demand Skylights have added a second show at Tunnels on Saturday, September 7.

Turnbull said: “Aberdeen is our second home and the gig at the Beach Ballroom was one of the best days of our lives.

“There were 1,000 legends singing every word at the Beach Ballroom, bouncing about on shoulders.

“We are so blessed to have our amazing Aberdeen fans.

“The video was filmed around Aberdeen and we also used footage from the Beach Ballroom show.

“A friend of mine recommended videographer Glen Cairns who we used at The Lemon Tree last year.

“Glen’s filming is brilliant so I really wanted him to do this video.

“The fans were so fantastic at the Beach Ballroom and Glen captured that in the video.”

Partying in Aberdeen until seven in the morning

In the build up to the Beach Ballroom gig the band received messages of support from Aberdeen FC players such as Jonny Hayes, Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan.

Pittodrie legends Alex McLeish, Dean Windass and Adam Rooney also gave their seal of approval to the band.

Turnbull revealed the party went on long after the Beach Ballroom show finished – until seven in the morning!

He said: “We did our research on the Beach Ballroom and saw The Beatles played there in the sixties and Kasabian performed at the venue last year.

“We expected a lot but when we went into the venue we were blown away, it is so beautiful.

“And the fans were brilliant.

“I treat every single show like it is going to be our last so I thought let’s spend all the money on effects for the Beach Ballroom.

“The pyrotechnics guy did a brilliant job and he said to me he’s never seen a crowd like it.

“He said it was nuts and I have to agree with him.

“We are really grateful to have these fans.

“We like having a pint and chatting with people, that is who we are.

“As we don’t do this for a living we are more chilled and just go to enjoy ourselves.

“After the show we went to Drummonds then on to the 24 hour casino until seven in the morning, then got on the bus home.

“It was a long bus journey home,” he laughed.

Big thanks to all the Aberdeen players ex and current sending us messages before our show. What a city!!! See you all at the Beach Ballroom next week ✊️💥 Tickets:https://t.co/1FqtXw74SF#ASAW pic.twitter.com/kejwaIyweJ — Skylights (@SkylightsYRA) October 6, 2023

Skylights Aberdeen gig sells out in five minutes

Skylights are Turnbull (guitar), Rob Scarisbrick (vocals), Jonny Scarisbrick (bass) and Myles Soley (drums).

The band will play a double header at Tunnels in September.

Turnbull said: “Our show at Tunnels sold out within five minutes so we thought we’ll stick another night on.

“So we have a double header which is even better as we can have double the fun.

“I was surprised it sold out so quickly but the fans in Aberdeen are great – we love them so much.”

Denied number one spot by Murder on the Dancefloor revival

Skylights’ connection with Aberdeen FC and the club’s supporters is so strong they penned song Outlaw in tribute to the Dons and the Red Army.

Outlaw contains the chorus ‘Stand Free, Wherever You May Be’ – the chant used by Dons fans at games.

New single Time To Let Things Go stormed up the charts – only to be denied number one spot by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

UK Official Vinyl Singles Chart NUMBER 2✊️💥 What can we say… The Skylights army did it!!! 5 years ago, when we dusted off the equipment after a 7 year hiatus, we couldn't have imagined we'd have a number 2 in the official UK vinyl chart! But wow, hard work, dedication, and… pic.twitter.com/6sSHbU3O2E — Skylights (@SkylightsYRA) February 16, 2024

Turnbull said: “Getting to number two is great although I really wanted that number one trophy.

“You get a trophy if you get to number one in the charts, and we were so close.

“Sophie Ellis-Bextor kept us off the top.

“That song (Murder on the Dancefloor) has been rejuvenated due to the film Saltburn.”