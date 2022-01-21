[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tonight’s EuroMillions draw is set to create 100 new millionaires across nine European countries.

On top of the main EuroMillions game, the special raffle will ensure the chance for 100 people to win €1 million for those entering Friday night’s raffle draw prize.

The National Lottery has revealed that those buying tickets for Friday’s jackpot will also be automatically entered into the Euromillions Raffle draw. As well as the chance for 100 people to become millionaires, tonight’s main draw prize offers the chance to win £14 million.

How does European Millionaire Maker work?

Similar to the UK Millionaire Maker, the draw tonight involves players from across nine European countries.

Those taking part will receive one raffle code for each line purchased for the EuroMillions draw tonight which will be entered into both the European and UK Millionaire Maker.

What countries are taking part in the EuroMillions draw?

The countries participating are Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

When does the EuroMillions draw close?

The deadline for the raffle closes at 7.30pm tonight with the draw happening shortly after the main EuroMillions draw in Paris around 8pm on Friday, January 21. The will raffle will take place in either Liverpool or Madrid.

How do you take part in the EuroMillions raffle?

To take part in the £14 million EuroMillions jackpot and the extra 100 chances at receiving a €1 million prize, players have to purchase tickets starting at £2.50 for tonight’s draw.

For more information visit The National Lottery.