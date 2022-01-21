Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What makes sunsets and sunrises so spectacular in winter?

By Kieran Beattie
January 21, 2022, 3:46 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 3:55 pm
Sunrise at Aberdeen Beach this week. Photograph by Hollie Irving.
In winter, there’s no escaping beautiful sunsets and sunrises, whether they’re filling the sky when you’re out for a stroll, or filling your social media feeds as you scroll.

The warm colours of red, yellow and orange that paint the skies in bright displays are always some of the best highlights of the typically dark and dismal Scottish winters.

A dramatic cloud formation and sunset on the Beauly Firth, Inverness taken from North Kessock.Photograph by Sandy McCook, January 19, 2021.

But why exactly is it that winter is the best time for both amateur Instagrammers and professional photographers to capture some of the most spectacular solar shows of the year?

We asked a meteorologist from the Met Office to explain.

What are the best conditions for beautiful sunrises and sunsets?

Greg Dewhurst, a senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said the impressive nature of winter sunsets and rises compared to those in summer months is all down to where the sun is in the sky.

A sunset snapped by Katherine Ferries in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Greg said: “The main factor for better sunsets in the winter months than the summer months is all own to the sun angle.

“In winter, the sun is lower in the sky for much longer than in the summer months, so the sunsets and sunrise colours have much more time to build.

A dramatic cloud formation and sunset on the Beauly Firth, Inverness taken from North Kessock. Picture by Sandy McCook, 19 January 2021.

“A good amount of mid and high level clouds in the sky, a 40-70% coverage of the sky is a good amount, is also required to help capture the light and gives the reds and oranges a deeper colour.

“Though, you don’t want too much cloud, or have it too thick as it can then lot out the light too much.”

Red sunset over Aberdeen – taken from the Press and Journal office at Marischal Square. Picture by Colin Rennie, October 24, 2018

Types of cloud also key to perfect sky display

As well as the volume of cloud coverage, Greg explained the secret to a particularly gorgeous sunrise or sunset if you really want to get as many likes as possible on social media is the type of cloud in the sky.

Greg continued: “The clouds to look out for in particular are firstly, cirrus clouds.

An example of cirrus clouds.

“These are high, think clouds made of ice crystals. They often form ahead of an approaching warm front.

“Two, altocumulus clouds are thicker and can catch the light stronger, giving deeper colours, but there is a bigger chance of snuffing out the sun too early.

An example of altocumulus clouds.

“Altocumulus tends to form during high-pressure conditions, and can give rise to mackerel sky sunsets with alternating bright and dark patches.”

When can I find out exactly where sunrise and sunset is where I live?

Looking at the sunset over Ben Rinnes in Moray from the Corsemaul. Picture by Kami Thomson January 14, 2016.

There are many resources online to find out exactly when sunrise and sunset will be where you live and on any given day of the year.

The website Time And Date lets you search for where you live to find out the precise times.

Here’s the times for:

There have been a number of days filled with beautiful sunsets and sunrises this month already, including this week when people all across the north and north-east shared their photos of incredible red skies with us. 

Sunrise in Stonehaven. Picture by Frank O’Donnell

If you would like to share your sunset or sunrise photographs with us, you can email us at pictures@ajl.co.uk

 

 

 

