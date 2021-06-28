Release Me singer Engelbert Humperdinck to perform at Music Hall

Engelbert Humperdinck, who recently turned 85 and shows no signs of stopping just yet, has announced his new tour including an Aberdeen date.

Engelbert, born Arnold George Dorsey, will kick off his 14-date tour in Liverpool on October 31 and will perform for north-east audiences on Wednesday November 3. The gig will take place at 7pm at the Music Hall.

In a career spanning almost five decades, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, as well as a Golden Globe. The singing legend also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He is best known for his ballads such as The Last Waltz and Spanish Eyes, with one of his greatest singles titled Release Me keeping the popular The Beatles’ song Strawberry Fields/Penny Lane off the top in the 1967 music charts.

Engelbert Humperdinck was recognised by the Queen and released new album

The chart-topping singer has also recently been recognized in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List and has been given an MBE for services to music. He had previously performed for the Queen four times.

Engelbert’s newest album Sentiments – a collection of new recordings including covers of songs by Elton John, Elvis Presley and Charlie Chaplin – was released in November 2020.

The iconic vocalist had to cancel his last year’s tour due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but is now excited to embark on the UK tour later this year.

The upcoming tour is dedicated to his wife, who lost a battle with coronavirus in February. The couple had been married for 56 years.

Engelbert said: “This will be a sentimental journey. What has transpired in your life and mine in the past one and a half years has been quite traumatic.”

