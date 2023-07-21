What's On GALLERY: Red Arrows decorate Peterhead’s sky red, white and blue with colourful display Spectators once again packed the coastline in Peterhead for the Scottish Week display. Youngsters enjoying the Red Arrows display. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Cameron Roy Share GALLERY: Red Arrows decorate Peterhead’s sky red, white and blue with colourful display Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/whats-on/5971267/red-arrows-peterhead-gallery-2023/ Copy Link The world-famous Red Arrows have lit up the sky over Peterhead in red, white and blue with an eye-catching display. Hundreds turned out to see the famous pilots perform their tricks in the sky on Friday evening. The Red Arrows have long been a fixture in the Peterhead Scottish Week’s calendar, and yet again, did not disappoint. People from all over Aberdeenshire gathered at Peterhead seafront for the show. Our photographer, Darrell Benns, was in the town to capture locals and tourists as they looked to the skies. Have a look at the best pictures below. Families came out to enjoy the display. Enjoying fish & chips at the Red Arrows. Leah, Stu, Leanne and Charlie. Finlay (6) Jamie and Brodie (12) Thom. Kevin, Maddison and Kayleigh Warman. Louie (3) and Ross Wemyss. Ally Pope, Jessica Pope (7) and Jennifer McKessock. Family and friends enjoy having a picnic watching the Red Arrows display. Jacqui, Caitlin, Owen, Scott and Bethany Murdoch. Robin Irons and Joanne Kazar. Crowds of people came out to enjoy the display. Trying to get the best spot. The Red Arrows display at Peterhead. The red arrows showing off their speed and agility. The Red Arrows streaked across the sky above Peterhead. Family enjoying the display. Having a great evening. Plane flies through the air. The Red Arrows cross each other in the air. Scott and Grace Yardley. Public watching the Red Arrows fly through the air. The public capture pictures of the Red Arrows display. The public have picnics while watching the Red Arrows display. Two planes fly together in the air. Capturing memories.