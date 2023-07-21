GALLERY: Red Arrows decorate Peterhead’s sky red, white and blue with colourful display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Red Arrows decorate Peterhead’s sky red, white and blue with colourful display

Spectators once again packed the coastline in Peterhead for the Scottish Week display.

Youngsters enjoying the Red Arrows display. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Cameron Roy

The world-famous Red Arrows have lit up the sky over Peterhead in red, white and blue with an eye-catching display.

Hundreds turned out to see the famous pilots perform their tricks in the sky on Friday evening.

The Red Arrows have long been a fixture in the Peterhead Scottish Week’s calendar, and yet again, did not disappoint.

People from all over Aberdeenshire gathered at Peterhead seafront for the show.

Our photographer, Darrell Benns, was in the town to capture locals and tourists as they looked to the skies.

Have a look at the best pictures below.

Families came out to enjoy the display.
Enjoying fish & chips at the Red Arrows.
Leah, Stu, Leanne and Charlie.
Finlay (6) Jamie and Brodie (12) Thom.
Kevin, Maddison and Kayleigh Warman.
Louie (3) and Ross Wemyss.
Ally Pope, Jessica Pope (7) and Jennifer McKessock.
Family and friends enjoy having a picnic watching the Red Arrows display.
Jacqui, Caitlin, Owen, Scott and Bethany Murdoch.
Robin Irons and Joanne Kazar.
Crowds of people came out to enjoy the display.
Trying to get the best spot.
The Red Arrows display at Peterhead.
The red arrows showing off their speed and agility.
The Red Arrows streaked across the sky above Peterhead.
Family enjoying the display.
Having a great evening.
Plane flies through the air.
The Red Arrows cross each other in the air.
Scott and Grace Yardley.
Public watching the Red Arrows fly through the air.
The public capture pictures of the Red Arrows display.
The public have picnics while watching the Red Arrows display.
Two planes fly together in the air.
Capturing memories.

