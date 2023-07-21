GALLERY: Red Arrows decorate Peterhead’s sky red, white and blue with colourful display

The world-famous Red Arrows have lit up the sky over Peterhead in red, white and blue with an eye-catching display.

Hundreds turned out to see the famous pilots perform their tricks in the sky on Friday evening.

The Red Arrows have long been a fixture in the Peterhead Scottish Week’s calendar, and yet again, did not disappoint.

People from all over Aberdeenshire gathered at Peterhead seafront for the show.

Our photographer, Darrell Benns, was in the town to capture locals and tourists as they looked to the skies.

Have a look at the best pictures below.