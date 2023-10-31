Jimmy Carr to bring new comedy tour to Aberdeen in 2025

Jimmy Carr will take to the stage in Aberdeen as part of his new tour – Laughs Funny.

The comedian will be touring over the next two years bringing his dark brand of comedy to venues across the UK.

The upcoming shows will mark the first time Carr has toured in arenas which includes his debut at P&J Live on Saturday, December 6 2025.

Prior to this, he will perform his latest set of jokes at the Music Hall on Wednesday, February 19 2025.

There will be a 7.30pm show and a 9.30pm show on this date.

‘Mark your calendars’ for Jimmy Carr’s Aberdeen dates

The comedian’s last tour, Terribly Funny, sold more than a million tickets internationally and was performed in 50 different countries.

As one of the UK’s biggest-selling comedians, his upcoming 90-minute shows are expected to sell-out fast.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Jimmy Carr to P&J Live for the first time in 2025.

“With his sharp wit and quick-fire delivery, Jimmy has become a household name, and we know lots of fans will want to experience his unique sense of humour first-hand.

“Mark your calendars and get ready for some classic comedy.”

General tickets for the Laughs Funny tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Three Mobile customers can access presale tickets on Wednesday while the P&J Live venue presale is on Thursday.