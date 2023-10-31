Jimmy Carr to bring new comedy tour to Aberdeen in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Carr to bring new comedy tour to Aberdeen in 2025

The comedian will take to the stage at P&J Live and the Music Hall.

By Ellie Milne
Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny promotional tour photo
Jimmy Carr is embarking on his Laughs Funny tour over the next two years. Image: Chambers Touring.

Jimmy Carr will take to the stage in Aberdeen as part of his new tour – Laughs Funny.

The comedian will be touring over the next two years bringing his dark brand of comedy to venues across the UK.

The upcoming shows will mark the first time Carr has toured in arenas which includes his debut at P&J Live on Saturday, December 6 2025.

Prior to this, he will perform his latest set of jokes at the Music Hall on Wednesday, February 19 2025.

There will be a 7.30pm show and a 9.30pm show on this date.

‘Mark your calendars’ for Jimmy Carr’s Aberdeen dates

The comedian’s last tour, Terribly Funny, sold more than a million tickets internationally and was performed in 50 different countries.

Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny tour promotion
Jimmy Carr’s new live tour will take place throughout 2024 and 2025. Image: Chambers Touring.

As one of the UK’s biggest-selling comedians, his upcoming 90-minute shows are expected to sell-out fast.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Jimmy Carr to P&J Live for the first time in 2025.

“With his sharp wit and quick-fire delivery, Jimmy has become a household name, and we know lots of fans will want to experience his unique sense of humour first-hand.

“Mark your calendars and get ready for some classic comedy.”

General tickets for the Laughs Funny tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Three Mobile customers can access presale tickets on Wednesday while the P&J Live venue presale is on Thursday.

Paul Smith to bring latest comedy show to P&J Live in Aberdeen

