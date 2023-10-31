Fancy living next to a haunted stately home in Aberdeenshire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fancy living next to a haunted stately home in Aberdeenshire?

A disused watermill located next to Leith Hall - rumoured to be haunted by the ghost of John Leith - is up for sale.

By Bailey Moreton
A "haunted" Insch mill is up for sale. Image: Purple Bricks.
This disused watermill in Insch may need some DIY – and a brave soul – for anyone looking to make it home.

The C-listed building is currently on the market and comes with full planning permission to build a 4 or 5-bedroom home

The rural Aberdeenshire plot is next to Leith Hall, a historic mansion which is rumoured to be haunted by the ghost of John Leith.

The old property still houses much of the original mill’s equipment. Image: Purple Bricks.

Leith Hall was home of the Leith-Hay family for nearly 400 years.

The family patriarch was shot in the head in a drunken brawl in Aberdeen and taken to his stately home, where he died three days later on Christmas Day in 1763.

The old mill is located near Leith Hall. Image: Purple Bricks.

Leith’s ghost has apparently been seen wearing dark green trousers and a shirt, with a bandage round his head, appearing to be in great pain and moaning about his grizzly injuries.

Haunting apparitions of a family dog and children playing have also been spotted.

The old mill is up for sale for offers over £140,000. Image: Purple Bricks.

Legend has it that John Leith is not the only ghost on the property.

The house is also said to be haunted by his ancestor Charles Arthur O’Neill Leith-Hay, who died in a motor accident in 1939 when he was just 21 years old.

The mill is currently on the market for offers over £140,000.

Leith Hall
Leith Hall.<br />Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

It comes with the former watermill and original equipment, full planning permission and a 3/4 acre paddock.

Conversation